The Captain docu series featuring Derek Jeter (ESPN, +, Hulu)

Has anyone seen this? So far 2 eps and its fantastic. Not sure if you have to be necessarily a Yankee or Jeter fan (though it helps), but its a good baseball series that keeps me wanting more at end of each thus far. I get chills bc I lived through it, but didnt know all the BTS stuff. This is great stuff for baseball fans.

6 eps that started July 18. Not sure when all air, but as mentioned 2 up.

