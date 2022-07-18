The Cycling (Tour de France, etc.) Thread

I missed most of the first part of the Tour this year due to Wimbledon and watched very little of it last year. However, I have been soaking it up this past week and have been really enjoying it. Since we haven't had yearly TdF threads here in about a decade I thought I would throw this thread up in case anyone else is watching this or other big events. This has been the most entertaining TdF for me in several years overall.



Tadej Pogačar was favored to win his third TdF in a row but currently finds himself down over two minutes to Jonas Vingegaard (with '18 winner Geraint Thomas sitting in third). Now, the Pyrenees stages are about to begin and Tadej will be attacking like crazy to get it back.







Just six stages left and the overall will probably be decided on these stages as well as the individual time trial on the second to last day. Tadej won his first Tour in 2020 by taking the lead in that second to last day time trial.