DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Sports Talk
Reload this Page >

Fantasy Football Talk 2022

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Sports Talk Discuss all things Sports Related

Fantasy Football Talk 2022

   
Old 07-05-22, 01:54 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
 
davidh777's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2003
Location: Home of 2013 NFL champion Seahawks
Posts: 48,015
Received 490 Likes on 406 Posts
Fantasy Football Talk 2022
Leagues are being renewed and rankings are being updatedtime for fantasy talk! I expect to be in the same three leagues as last year assuming enough owners can be found. I feel like peak ownership was a few years ago when draft tools became really easy for beginners, but it started to drop even before the pandemic.
davidh777 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Sports Talk
View Next Unread
The NCAA Conference Expansion Thread - Part II

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.