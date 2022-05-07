Fantasy Football Talk 2022
Leagues are being renewed and rankings are being updatedtime for fantasy talk! I expect to be in the same three leagues as last year assuming enough owners can be found. I feel like peak ownership was a few years ago when draft tools became really easy for beginners, but it started to drop even before the pandemic.
