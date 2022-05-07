DVDTalk All Star Fantasy Football League 2022

2014 Champion mas_Tequila

(mas_Tequila 94.22, Frontal LeBeautomy 91.60 2.62 point differential)



2015 Champion Brick by Brick

(Brick by Brick 99.86, Brutal Juice 98.44 1.42 point differential)



2016 Champion Axeramm's A**Kickers

(Axeramm's A**Kickers 107.26, Chaos is a Ladder 89.22)



2017 Champion Fuji's

(Fuji's 161.28, Chaos is a Ladder 119.28)



2018 Champion Brick by Brick

(Brick by Brick 128.92. Fuji's 110.04)



2019 Champion Chaos is a Ladder

(Chaos is a Ladder 112.92, Axeramm's A**kickers 84.96)



2020 Champion The Usual Suspects

(The Usual Suspects 85.76, Axeramm's A**kickers 76.72)



2021 Champion Chaos is a Ladder

(Chaos is a Ladder 159.56, Score You Must 94.90)



This league is a money league. The entry fee will be ($22). Fees are due July 31st at 11:59 PM Central time.



Our tentative draft date is Sunday, August 28th at 9pm Eastern 8pm Central



The prizes for a 12 team league will be:



1st Place: $135

2nd Place: $80

3rd Place: $34

Top Scorer (Regular season only) $15

(prizes may be adjusted depending on numbers of teams)



2022 Returning Owners/Managers

Brick by Brick (lwhy?)



2021 Owners

Fuji's (fujishig)

The Usual Suspects (tommyp007)

Frontal LeBeautomy (printerati)

UP Laters (davidh777)

OtisThePangolin (JeffTheAlpaca)

Craptastics (clappj)

Chaos is a Ladder (outcastja)

John's Team (BearFan)

Axeramm's A**Kickers (Axeramm)

Score You Must (Abob Teff new owner)

Where's The Flag?!? (nickdawgy new owner)

​​​​​​

Offensive Scoring

Passing Yards 25 yards per point

Passing Touchdowns 4

Interceptions -1

Rushing Yards 10 yards per point

Rushing Touchdowns 6

Receiving Yards 10 yards per point

Receiving Touchdowns 6

Return Touchdowns 6

2-Point Conversions 2

Fumbles Lost -2

Offensive Fumble Return TD 6



Kicking Scoring

Field Goals 0-19 Yards 3

Field Goals 20-29 Yards 3

Field Goals 30-39 Yards 3

Field Goals 40-49 Yards 4

Field Goals 50+ Yards 5

Point After Attempt Made 1



Defensive Scoring

Sack 1

Interception 2

Fumble Recovery 2

Touchdown 6

Safety 2

Block Kick 2

Kickoff and Punt Return Touchdowns 6

Points Allowed 0 points 10

Points Allowed 1-6 points 7

Points Allowed 7-13 points 4

Points Allowed 14-20 points 1

Points Allowed 21-27 points 0

Points Allowed 28-34 points -1

Points Allowed 35+ points -4

Extra Point Returned 2



Rosters

QB

RB

RB

WR

WR

TE

W/R/T

D/ST

K

BN

BN

BN

BN

BN

BN