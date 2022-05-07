DVDTalk All Star Fantasy Football League 2022
#1
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 7,131
Received 263 Likes on 205 Posts
DVDTalk All Star Fantasy Football League 2022
2014 Champion mas_Tequila
(mas_Tequila 94.22, Frontal LeBeautomy 91.60 2.62 point differential)
2015 Champion Brick by Brick
(Brick by Brick 99.86, Brutal Juice 98.44 1.42 point differential)
2016 Champion Axeramm's A**Kickers
(Axeramm's A**Kickers 107.26, Chaos is a Ladder 89.22)
2017 Champion Fuji's
(Fuji's 161.28, Chaos is a Ladder 119.28)
2018 Champion Brick by Brick
(Brick by Brick 128.92. Fuji's 110.04)
2019 Champion Chaos is a Ladder
(Chaos is a Ladder 112.92, Axeramm's A**kickers 84.96)
2020 Champion The Usual Suspects
(The Usual Suspects 85.76, Axeramm's A**kickers 76.72)
2021 Champion Chaos is a Ladder
(Chaos is a Ladder 159.56, Score You Must 94.90)
This league is a money league. The entry fee will be ($22). Fees are due July 31st at 11:59 PM Central time.
Our tentative draft date is Sunday, August 28th at 9pm Eastern 8pm Central
The prizes for a 12 team league will be:
1st Place: $135
2nd Place: $80
3rd Place: $34
Top Scorer (Regular season only) $15
(prizes may be adjusted depending on numbers of teams)
2022 Returning Owners/Managers
Brick by Brick (lwhy?)
2021 Owners
Fuji's (fujishig)
The Usual Suspects (tommyp007)
Frontal LeBeautomy (printerati)
UP Laters (davidh777)
OtisThePangolin (JeffTheAlpaca)
Craptastics (clappj)
Chaos is a Ladder (outcastja)
John's Team (BearFan)
Axeramm's A**Kickers (Axeramm)
Score You Must (Abob Teff new owner)
Where's The Flag?!? (nickdawgy new owner)
Offensive Scoring
Passing Yards 25 yards per point
Passing Touchdowns 4
Interceptions -1
Rushing Yards 10 yards per point
Rushing Touchdowns 6
Receiving Yards 10 yards per point
Receiving Touchdowns 6
Return Touchdowns 6
2-Point Conversions 2
Fumbles Lost -2
Offensive Fumble Return TD 6
Kicking Scoring
Field Goals 0-19 Yards 3
Field Goals 20-29 Yards 3
Field Goals 30-39 Yards 3
Field Goals 40-49 Yards 4
Field Goals 50+ Yards 5
Point After Attempt Made 1
Defensive Scoring
Sack 1
Interception 2
Fumble Recovery 2
Touchdown 6
Safety 2
Block Kick 2
Kickoff and Punt Return Touchdowns 6
Points Allowed 0 points 10
Points Allowed 1-6 points 7
Points Allowed 7-13 points 4
Points Allowed 14-20 points 1
Points Allowed 21-27 points 0
Points Allowed 28-34 points -1
Points Allowed 35+ points -4
Extra Point Returned 2
Rosters
QB
RB
RB
WR
WR
TE
W/R/T
D/ST
K
BN
BN
BN
BN
BN
BN
(mas_Tequila 94.22, Frontal LeBeautomy 91.60 2.62 point differential)
2015 Champion Brick by Brick
(Brick by Brick 99.86, Brutal Juice 98.44 1.42 point differential)
2016 Champion Axeramm's A**Kickers
(Axeramm's A**Kickers 107.26, Chaos is a Ladder 89.22)
2017 Champion Fuji's
(Fuji's 161.28, Chaos is a Ladder 119.28)
2018 Champion Brick by Brick
(Brick by Brick 128.92. Fuji's 110.04)
2019 Champion Chaos is a Ladder
(Chaos is a Ladder 112.92, Axeramm's A**kickers 84.96)
2020 Champion The Usual Suspects
(The Usual Suspects 85.76, Axeramm's A**kickers 76.72)
2021 Champion Chaos is a Ladder
(Chaos is a Ladder 159.56, Score You Must 94.90)
This league is a money league. The entry fee will be ($22). Fees are due July 31st at 11:59 PM Central time.
Our tentative draft date is Sunday, August 28th at 9pm Eastern 8pm Central
The prizes for a 12 team league will be:
1st Place: $135
2nd Place: $80
3rd Place: $34
Top Scorer (Regular season only) $15
(prizes may be adjusted depending on numbers of teams)
2022 Returning Owners/Managers
Brick by Brick (lwhy?)
2021 Owners
Fuji's (fujishig)
The Usual Suspects (tommyp007)
Frontal LeBeautomy (printerati)
UP Laters (davidh777)
OtisThePangolin (JeffTheAlpaca)
Craptastics (clappj)
Chaos is a Ladder (outcastja)
John's Team (BearFan)
Axeramm's A**Kickers (Axeramm)
Score You Must (Abob Teff new owner)
Where's The Flag?!? (nickdawgy new owner)
Offensive Scoring
Passing Yards 25 yards per point
Passing Touchdowns 4
Interceptions -1
Rushing Yards 10 yards per point
Rushing Touchdowns 6
Receiving Yards 10 yards per point
Receiving Touchdowns 6
Return Touchdowns 6
2-Point Conversions 2
Fumbles Lost -2
Offensive Fumble Return TD 6
Kicking Scoring
Field Goals 0-19 Yards 3
Field Goals 20-29 Yards 3
Field Goals 30-39 Yards 3
Field Goals 40-49 Yards 4
Field Goals 50+ Yards 5
Point After Attempt Made 1
Defensive Scoring
Sack 1
Interception 2
Fumble Recovery 2
Touchdown 6
Safety 2
Block Kick 2
Kickoff and Punt Return Touchdowns 6
Points Allowed 0 points 10
Points Allowed 1-6 points 7
Points Allowed 7-13 points 4
Points Allowed 14-20 points 1
Points Allowed 21-27 points 0
Points Allowed 28-34 points -1
Points Allowed 35+ points -4
Extra Point Returned 2
Rosters
QB
RB
RB
WR
WR
TE
W/R/T
D/ST
K
BN
BN
BN
BN
BN
BN
#2
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 7,131
Received 263 Likes on 205 Posts
Re: DVDTalk All Star Fantasy Football League 2022
The league has been renewed for the 2022 season. I set it up where you don't have to receive an invitation to rejoin this year. Let me know if you're returning if the draft date and time works for you. I'm not asking for entry fees until we get at least eight teams confirmed.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off