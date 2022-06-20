DVD Talk Forum

DVDTalk 2022 Fantasy Football FREE League

   
DVDTalk 2022 Fantasy Football FREE League
Not gmal's DVDTalk Free League has been renewed for the 2022-2023 season. Invitations have already been e-mailed to all known returning owners:

ArthurFleck
Blackjack Boozehound
Butch Doesn't Get It
Cincinnati Stingers
Frontal LeBeautomy
Gashouse Grizzlies
Gridiron Law
HitEmWithTheHein
mas_Tequila
The Zanti Misfits
UP Laters

Metal Mobsters will not be returning this season, so there is currently one available team slot. If you are interested, please post or PM me. First come, first serve.

The draft is currently scheduled for the last Sunday of August as it was last season. Please let me know if Sunday, August 28 at 7:00 P.M. Eastern works for everyone. I have also shortened the pick time from 60 seconds to 45 seconds this season, but all other rules and settings remain the same.

E-mail/PM/post any questions, and please let me know ASAP if you are unable to play this season. Thanks!
