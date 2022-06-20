DVDTalk 2022 Fantasy Football FREE League

Not gmal's DVDTalk Free League has been renewed for the 2022-2023 season. Invitations have already been e-mailed to all known returning owners:



ArthurFleck

Blackjack Boozehound

Butch Doesn't Get It

Cincinnati Stingers

Frontal LeBeautomy

Gashouse Grizzlies

Gridiron Law

HitEmWithTheHein

mas_Tequila

The Zanti Misfits

UP Laters



Metal Mobsters will not be returning this season, so there is currently one available team slot. If you are interested, please post or PM me. First come, first serve.



The draft is currently scheduled for the last Sunday of August as it was last season. Please let me know if Sunday, August 28 at 7:00 P.M. Eastern works for everyone. I have also shortened the pick time from 60 seconds to 45 seconds this season, but all other rules and settings remain the same.



E-mail/PM/post any questions, and please let me know ASAP if you are unable to play this season. Thanks!