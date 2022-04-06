DVD Talk Forum

American Cornhole Championship on CBS

06-04-22, 12:10 PM
American Cornhole Championship on CBS
Sponsored by Bush's Baked Beans of course. The sport of champions? Bring back televised horseshoes and lawn darts! Croquet anyone?

I think they are pumping in crowd sounds.

One of the sportscasters just said, "Both these ladies want it bad."

Gold Jerry, gold!
Last edited by Eric F; 06-04-22 at 12:32 PM.
