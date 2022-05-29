DVD Talk Forum

2022 NBA Finals thread -- Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors

View Poll Results: Who will win the 2022 NBA Finals?
Celtics sweep
0
0%
Celtics in 5
0
0%
Celtics in 6
0
0%
Celtics in 7
0
0%
Warriors sweep
0
0%
Warriors in 5
0
0%
Warriors in 6
1
100.00%
Warriors in 7
0
0%
Don't care who wins, but will watch
0
0%
Not watching. Don't care about either team
0
0%
Voters: 1. You may not vote on this poll

05-29-22, 10:36 PM
DVD Talk God
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 69,493
Received 1,693 Likes on 1,244 Posts
2022 NBA Finals thread -- Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors


The schedule is above

All games are on ABC

Mike Breen, lead ABC announcer, has COVID and is hoping to be available to call game 1. I assume if he's not, Mark Jones would fill in
Last edited by DJariya; 05-29-22 at 10:41 PM.
05-29-22, 10:58 PM
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jul 2001
Location: Hamilton, Ontario
Posts: 15,036
Received 340 Likes on 239 Posts
Re: 2022 NBA Finals thread -- Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors
With the Patriots rebuilding, the Bruins getting old and the Red Sox sucking this year - I thought the incredible success of Boston teams finally came to an end.

But after 2 whole years of failure, Boston finally has a team in the finals. They've suffered for far too long.


