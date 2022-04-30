View Poll Results: Who Will Hoist Lord Stanley's Cup This Year?
Official 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Thread
Official 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Thread
Well, the Stanley Cup Playoffs begin Monday 5/2. Here are the Match Ups :
Atlantic Division
No. 1 Florida Panthers vs. No. 4 Washington Capitals
No. 2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning
Metropolitan Division
No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins
No. 2 New York Rangers vs. No. 3 Pittsburgh Penguins
Central Division
No. 1 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 4 Nashville Predators
No. 2 Minnesota Wild vs. No. 3 St. Louis Blues
Pacific Division
No. 1 Calgary Flames vs. No. 4 Dallas Stars
No. 2 Edmonton Oilers vs. No. 3 Los Angeles Kings
