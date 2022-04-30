DVD Talk Forum

Official 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Thread

   
Official 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Thread
Well, the Stanley Cup Playoffs begin Monday 5/2. Here are the Match Ups :

Atlantic Division

No. 1 Florida Panthers vs. No. 4 Washington Capitals

No. 2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 3 Tampa Bay Lightning

Metropolitan Division

No. 1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 4 Boston Bruins

No. 2 New York Rangers vs. No. 3 Pittsburgh Penguins

Central Division

No. 1 Colorado Avalanche vs. No. 4 Nashville Predators

No. 2 Minnesota Wild vs. No. 3 St. Louis Blues

Pacific Division

No. 1 Calgary Flames vs. No. 4 Dallas Stars

No. 2 Edmonton Oilers vs. No. 3 Los Angeles Kings

