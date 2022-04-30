DVD Talk Forum

Official NHL 2022 Off-Season Thread

Official NHL 2022 Off-Season Thread

   
Official NHL 2022 Off-Season Thread
Well, the season is now over for almost all, including my Vegas Golden Knights. The eliminated Kraken and Jets will play one make-up game on Sunday.. Might as well start the thread now while we wait for the inevitable firings -- which I expect to include the Knights' head coach Pete DeBoer and maybe GM Kelly McKrimmon as well. We shall see,
Official 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Thread

