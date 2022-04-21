2022 NFL Draft Thread : 4/28-4/30, Live from Las Vegas
2022 NFL Draft Thread : 4/28-4/30, Live from Las Vegas
Okay we are now a week out from the 2022 NFL Draft which will take place on the Strip in Fabulous Las Vegas!
When is the 2022 NFL Draft? Round 1 will take place on Thursday, April 28 beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Rounds 2-3 will be held on Friday, April 29 beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Rounds 4-7 will be held on Saturday, April 30 beginning at 12 p.m. ET.
Where will this year's NFL draft be held? In Las Vegas at the heart of the Strip, with Draft Experience and the Draft Theater located behind the High Roller at the LINQ Promenade.
First Three Round Draft Order :
2) Detroit Lions
3) Houston Texans
4) New York Jets
5) New York Giants
6) Carolina Panthers
7) New York Giants (from Chicago Bears)
8) Atlanta Falcons
9) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)
10) New York Jets (from Seattle Seahawks)
11) Washington Commanders
12) Minnesota Vikings
13) Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns)
14) Baltimore Ravens
15) Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins)
16) New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts through Philadelphia Eagles)
17) Los Angeles Chargers
18) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints)
19) New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia Eagles)
20) Pittsburgh Steelers
21) New England Patriots
22) Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders)
23) Arizona Cardinals
24) Dallas Cowboys
25) Buffalo Bills
26) Tennessee Titans
27) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28) Green Bay Packers
29) Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins)
30) Kansas City Chiefs
31) Cincinnati Bengals
32) Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)
Round 233) Jacksonville Jaguars
34) Detroit Lions
35) New York Jets
36) New York Giants
37) Houston Texans
38) New York Jets (from Carolina Panthers)
39) Chicago Bears
40) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)
41) Seattle Seahawks
42) Indianapolis Colts (from Washington Commanders)
43) Atlanta Falcons
44) Cleveland Browns
45) Baltimore Ravens
46) Minnesota Vikings
47) Washington Commanders (from Indianapolis Colts)
48) Chicago Bears (from Los Angeles Chargers)
49) New Orleans Saints
50) Kansas City Chiefs (from Miami Dolphins)
51) Philadelphia Eagles
52) Pittsburgh Steelers
53) Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders)
54) New England Patriots
55) Arizona Cardinals
56) Dallas Cowboys
57) Buffalo Bills
58) Atlanta Falcons (from Tennessee Titans)
59) Green Bay Packers
60) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61) San Francisco 49ers
62) Kansas City Chiefs
63) Cincinnati Bengals
64) Denver Broncos (from Los Angeles Rams)
66) Detroit Lions
67) New York Giants
68) Houston Texans
69) New York Jets
70) Jacksonville Jaguars (from Carolina Panthers)
71) Chicago Bears
72) Seattle Seahawks
73) Indianapolis Colts (from Washington Commanders)
74) Atlanta Falcons
75) Denver Broncos
76) Baltimore Ravens
77) Minnesota Vikings
78) Cleveland Browns
79) Los Angeles Chargers
80) Houston Texans (from New Orleans Saints)
81) New York Giants (from Miami Dolphins)
82) Atlanta Falcons (from Indianapolis Colts)
83) Philadelphia Eagles
84) Pittsburgh Steelers
85) New England Patriots
86) Las Vegas Raiders
87) Arizona Cardinals
88) Dallas Cowboys
89) Buffalo Bills
90) Tennessee Titans
91) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
92) Green Bay Packers
93) San Francisco 49ers
94) Kansas City Chiefs
95) Cincinnati Bengals
96) Denver Broncos (from Los Angeles Rams)
97) Detroit Lions (compensatory selection)
98) New Orleans Saints (compensatory selection)
99) Cleveland Browns (special compensatory selection)
100) Baltimore Ravens (special compensatory selection)
101) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints; special compensatory selection)
102) Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco 49ers; special compensatory selection)
103) Kansas City Chiefs (special compensatory selection)
104) Los Angeles Rams (special compensatory selection)
105) San Francisco 49ers (special compensatory selection)
