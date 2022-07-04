DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Sports Talk
Reload this Page >

2022 NBA Offseason thread

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Sports Talk Discuss all things Sports Related

2022 NBA Offseason thread

   
Old 04-07-22, 04:46 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 68,821
Received 1,565 Likes on 1,153 Posts
2022 NBA Offseason thread
Season is winding down. Might as well get this started.

Lakers waived Trevor Ariza. He was injured and pretty much useless this season. One of the many bad Rob Pelinka signings



DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Sports Talk
View Next Unread
MLB 2022 season, better late than never

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.