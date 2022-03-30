Favorite professional athlete from any sport and any era
Favorite professional athlete from any sport and any era
I'll start with mine.
Magic Johnson
He's the reason why I became a Los Angeles Lakers fan. Followed his career since his rookie year and into early retirement and his comeback in 1996. There will never be another Magic Johnson even though many over the years have tried to copy his game.
Re: Favorite professional athlete from any sport and any era
Dan Marino. I still can't believe the Dolphins wasted his entire career. It's quite telling they've been entirely irrelevant and mostly a dumpster fire since he retired. The NFL has never really been the same for me since his playing days. The only other athletes in the same ballpark for me were Larry Bird and Allen Iverson.
Re: Favorite professional athlete from any sport and any era
Football: Dan Marino
Basketball: Magic Johnson
Baseball: Ichiro Suzuki
Beach Volleyball: Karch Kiraly/Mariafe Artacho Del Solar
Volleyball: Eric Sato/Lauren Carlini
Soccer: Pele
Boxing: Pacquiao
Golf: Tiger
