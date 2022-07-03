DVD Talk Forum

2022 NCAA College Basketball Off-Season and Coaching Carousel Thread

2022 NCAA College Basketball Off-Season and Coaching Carousel Thread

   
Old 03-07-22, 05:22 PM
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 59,411
Received 2,586 Likes on 1,687 Posts
2022 NCAA College Basketball Off-Season and Coaching Carousel Thread
First coaching vacancy of the off-season : San Diego fires head coach Sam Scholl after going 15-16 and getting bounced from the WCC tournament.
Old 03-07-22, 05:39 PM
Join Date: Feb 2000
Location: Directionally Challenged (for DirecTV)
Posts: 126,603
Received 273 Likes on 223 Posts
Re: 2022 NCAA College Basketball Off-Season and Coaching Carousel Thread
FGCU fired their coach Michael Fly on Saturday after a 21-11 season.

Of course, Maryland is going to be a vacancy.
