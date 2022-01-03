Sports and the war in Ukraine.
Sports and the war in Ukraine.
The effort to isolate Russia following it's invasion of Ukraine includes sports. So far:
- FIFA and IIHF have banned Russia's national and club teams from international competitions. So Russia are out of hockey world championship in May and World Cup later this year. The IIHF decision includes Belarus.
- The IOC had urged organizers in all sports not to invite Russian athletes to compete in international events. This also includes Belarus.
- The International Skating Union, International Ski Federation and World Curling Federation each announced they will prohibit Russian athletes from participating at their events.
- In a statement released late Monday night, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee called for "a complete ban on international sport participation" for Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials, including at the upcoming Paralympics, which are set to begin Friday in Beijing. Since Russian paralympic athletes have already arrived in Beijing, not sure how this will work out.
- The national Olympic committees of Great Britain and Germany made a similar statement, calling for "the immediate exclusion of Russia and Belarus from the international sports family until further notice."
- The NHL announced it has suspended its partnerships with Russian businesses and discontinued "any consideration of Russia as a location for any future competitions involving the NHL."
- Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina, who is currently ranked 15th on the WTA Tour, announced Monday that she will not play her first match at the Monterrey Open against Russia's Anastasia Potapova unless tennis' governing bodies prohibit Russian players, from competing under their national symbols, colors, flags or anthems.
Re: Sports and the war in Ukraine.
I posted in the WNBA thread that players have left Ukraine and are in the process of leaving Russia. No names revealed for safety, but I know a lot of players go there because the pay is good.
