View Poll Results: Who Will Win Super Bowl LVI, and Who Do You Want To Win?
Bengals Win, Rooting for Bengals
50.00%
Bengals Win, Rooting for Rams
0
0%
Rams Win, Rooting for Bengals
0
0%
Rams Win, Rooting for Rams
50.00%
Voters: 2. You may not vote on this poll
Super Bowl LVI - Feb 13th, 2022, Sofi Stadium, Los Angeles CA
#1
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 58,737
Received 2,410 Likes on 1,567 Posts
Super Bowl LVI - Feb 13th, 2022, Sofi Stadium, Los Angeles CA
Cincinnati Bengals vs Los Angeles Rams...
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off