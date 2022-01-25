View Poll Results: Who Will Be Playing in the Super Bowl?
Voters: 2. You may not vote on this poll
NFL Championship Sunday - January 30, 2022
#1
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 58,635
Received 2,392 Likes on 1,553 Posts
NFL Championship Sunday - January 30, 2022
Who wants to go to the Super Bowl in Los Angeles?
#2
DVD Talk God
Re: NFL Championship Sunday - January 30, 2022
Lines (Betrivers):
KC -7 / 54.5
LA -3 / 46.5
SB winner:
KC +125
LA +210
SF +450
CIN +800
KC -7 / 54.5
LA -3 / 46.5
SB winner:
KC +125
LA +210
SF +450
CIN +800
#3
Re: NFL Championship Sunday - January 30, 2022
All the upsets of last weekend aside, I'd have to go with the lines on this one. At the very least, I would be very surprised indeed if KC cannot get past the Bengals.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off