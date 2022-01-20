NFL 2022 Divisional Round Thread
The NFL announced Sunday the schedule of sites, dates and times for the Divisional Round of the playoffs on Jan. 22-23.
Saturday, Jan. 22
AFC: 4:30 p.m. (ET) Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans (CBS, Paramount+)
NFC: 8:15 p.m. (ET) San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers (FOX, FOX Deportes)
Sunday, Jan. 23
NFC: 3 p.m. (ET) Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NBC, Peacock, Universo)
AFC: 6:30 p.m. (ET) Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs (CBS, Paramount+)
NFL divisional-roundSaturday, Jan. 22
Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans, 2:30 p.m., CBS, Paramount+
The Bengals advanced to face the Titans with a 26-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in the wild-card round. The Titans had a bye as the No. 1 seed in the AFC. These teams did not play each other in the regular season.
Ian Eagle and Charles Davis will be the announcers for the game.
San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers, 6:15 p.m., Fox, Fox Deportes
The 49ers upset the Cowboys in Dallas in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs. The Packers had a bye as the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Green Bay beat San Francisco in a thriller in Week 3, 30-28.
Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be the announcers for the game.
Sunday, Jan. 23
Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., NBC, Peacock, Universo
The Rams beat the Cardinals to advance, 34-11. The Buccaneers advanced with a 31-15 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. The Rams beat the Bucs in Week 3, 34-24.
Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth will be the announcers for the game.
Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:30 p.m., CBS, Paramount+
The Bills torched the New England Patriots in the wild-card round, 47-17. The Chiefs torched the Pittsburgh Steelers, 42-21. The Bills beat the Chiefs in Week 5, 38-20.
Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be the announcers for the game.
AFC, NFC championship gamesSunday, Jan. 30
AFC championship game, 1:05 p.m., CBS
NFC championship game, 4:40 p.m., Fox
Super Bowl 56Sunday, Feb. 13
AFC winner vs. NFC winner, 4:30 p.m., NBC, SoFi Stadium
