NFL 2022 Divisional Round Thread

NFL divisional-round

AFC, NFC championship games

Super Bowl 56

The NFL announced Sunday the schedule of sites, dates and times for the Divisional Round of the playoffs on Jan. 22-23. 4:30 p.m. (ET) Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans (CBS, Paramount+) 8:15 p.m. (ET) San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers (FOX, FOX Deportes) 3 p.m. (ET) Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NBC, Peacock, Universo) 6:30 p.m. (ET) Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs (CBS, Paramount+)______________________________________________________________________________Here's a look at the NFL playoff schedule from the divisional-round through Super Bowl 56, with television information.All times MST. Click on each game for specific television information for that game.The Bengals advanced to face the Titans with a 26-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in the wild-card round. The Titans had a bye as the No. 1 seed in the AFC. These teams did not play each other in the regular season.Ian Eagle and Charles Davis will be the announcers for the game.The 49ers upset the Cowboys in Dallas in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs. The Packers had a bye as the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Green Bay beat San Francisco in a thriller in Week 3, 30-28.Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be the announcers for the game.The Rams beat the Cardinals to advance, 34-11. The Buccaneers advanced with a 31-15 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. The Rams beat the Bucs in Week 3, 34-24.Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth will be the announcers for the game.The Bills torched the New England Patriots in the wild-card round, 47-17. The Chiefs torched the Pittsburgh Steelers, 42-21. The Bills beat the Chiefs in Week 5, 38-20.Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be the announcers for the game.AFC championship game, 1:05 p.m., CBSNFC championship game, 4:40 p.m., FoxAFC winner vs. NFC winner, 4:30 p.m., NBC, SoFi Stadium