DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Sports Talk
Reload this Page >

NFL 2022 Divisional Round Thread

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Sports Talk Discuss all things Sports Related

NFL 2022 Divisional Round Thread

   
Old 01-20-22, 12:49 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 58,489
Received 2,362 Likes on 1,530 Posts
NFL 2022 Divisional Round Thread
The NFL announced Sunday the schedule of sites, dates and times for the Divisional Round of the playoffs on Jan. 22-23.

Saturday, Jan. 22

AFC: 4:30 p.m. (ET) Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans (CBS, Paramount+)

NFC: 8:15 p.m. (ET) San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers (FOX, FOX Deportes)

Sunday, Jan. 23

NFC: 3 p.m. (ET) Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NBC, Peacock, Universo)

AFC: 6:30 p.m. (ET) Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs (CBS, Paramount+)

______________________________________________________________________________



Here's a look at the NFL playoff schedule from the divisional-round through Super Bowl 56, with television information.

All times MST. Click on each game for specific television information for that game.

NFL divisional-round

Saturday, Jan. 22

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans, 2:30 p.m., CBS, Paramount+

The Bengals advanced to face the Titans with a 26-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in the wild-card round. The Titans had a bye as the No. 1 seed in the AFC. These teams did not play each other in the regular season.

Ian Eagle and Charles Davis will be the announcers for the game.

San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers, 6:15 p.m., Fox, Fox Deportes


The 49ers upset the Cowboys in Dallas in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs. The Packers had a bye as the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Green Bay beat San Francisco in a thriller in Week 3, 30-28.

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be the announcers for the game.


Sunday, Jan. 23

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m., NBC, Peacock, Universo


The Rams beat the Cardinals to advance, 34-11. The Buccaneers advanced with a 31-15 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. The Rams beat the Bucs in Week 3, 34-24.

Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth will be the announcers for the game.

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:30 p.m., CBS, Paramount+

The Bills torched the New England Patriots in the wild-card round, 47-17. The Chiefs torched the Pittsburgh Steelers, 42-21. The Bills beat the Chiefs in Week 5, 38-20.

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be the announcers for the game.

AFC, NFC championship games

Sunday, Jan. 30

AFC championship game, 1:05 p.m., CBS

NFC championship game, 4:40 p.m., Fox

Super Bowl 56

Sunday, Feb. 13

AFC winner vs. NFC winner, 4:30 p.m., NBC, SoFi Stadium



Decker is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Sports Talk
View Next Unread
The Official 2021-22 NBA Season Thread -- 82 games and full capacity

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.