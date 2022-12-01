Re: NFL 2022 Super Wild Card Weekend Thread

The Steelers were gonna get crushed regardless of who they played.

The best I can hope for is to lose by no more than 21 points and to take Mahomes out for the rest of the playoffs.



I hope Ben doesn't go out in embarrassing fashion like Marino did on his last game (62-7 loss... 11/25, 95 yards, TD, 2 INT).



