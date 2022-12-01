DVD Talk Forum

NFL 2022 Super Wild Card Weekend Thread

01-12-22, 05:41 PM
NFL 2022 Super Wild Card Weekend Thread

NFL announces Super Wild Card Weekend schedule

The NFL announced Sunday the schedule of sites, dates, and times for Super Wild Card Weekend on Jan. 15-17.

With the addition of a Monday night game to the 2021 playoffs, Super Wild Card Weekend will now have two Wild Card games on Saturday (4:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. ET), three on Sunday (1:00 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and 8:15 p.m. ET), and one on Monday (8:15 p.m. ET).

SUPER WILD CARD WEEKEND

Saturday, Jan. 15

AFC: 4:30 p.m. (ET) No. 5 seed Las Vegas Raiders at No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals (NBC, Peacock, Universo)

AFC: 8:15 p.m. (ET) No. 6 New England Patriots at No. 3 Buffalo Bills (CBS, Paramount+)

Sunday, Jan. 16

NFC: 1:00 p.m. (ET) No. 7 Philadelphia Eagles at No. 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (FOX, FOX Deportes)

NFC: 4:30 p.m. (ET) No. 6 San Francisco 49ers at No. 3 Dallas Cowboys (CBS, Paramount+, Nickelodeon, Amazon Prime Video)

AFC: 8:15 p.m. (ET) No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs (NBC, Peacock, Telemundo)

Monday, Jan. 17

NFC: 8:15 p.m. (ET) No. 5 Arizona Cardinals at No. 4 Los Angeles Rams (ESPN/ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes)

The NFC's top-seeded Green Bay Packers and the AFC's top-seeded Tennessee Titans are on bye.
01-12-22, 06:14 PM
Re: NFL 2022 Super Wild Card Weekend Thread
The Steelers were gonna get crushed regardless of who they played.
The best I can hope for is to lose by no more than 21 points and to take Mahomes out for the rest of the playoffs.

I hope Ben doesn't go out in embarrassing fashion like Marino did on his last game (62-7 loss... 11/25, 95 yards, TD, 2 INT).

01-12-22, 06:36 PM
Re: NFL 2022 Super Wild Card Weekend Thread
Originally Posted by Coral View Post
The Steelers were gonna get crushed regardless of who they played.
The best I can hope for is to lose by no more than 21 points and to take Mahomes out for the rest of the playoffs.
Yeesh.
01-12-22, 07:06 PM
Re: NFL 2022 Super Wild Card Weekend Thread
Since my team got nowhere near the playoffs, I'll be rooting for the Cardinals in the NFC.....and the Bills, Bengals and Titans in the AFC.
