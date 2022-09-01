DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Sports Talk
Reload this Page >

DVDTalk 2021 NFL Playoff Survivor Pool (19th Annual)

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Sports Talk Discuss all things Sports Related

DVDTalk 2021 NFL Playoff Survivor Pool (19th Annual)

   
Old 01-09-22, 08:44 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
kenbuzz's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Bloomington, IN
Posts: 21,961
Received 160 Likes on 109 Posts
DVDTalk 2021 NFL Playoff Survivor Pool (19th Annual)
2020 Survivor Pool (won by printerati): here
2019 Survivor Pool (won by Decker): here
2018 Survivor Pool (won by drc): here
2017 Survivor Pool (won by drc): here
2016 Survivor Pool (won by The Cow): here
2015 Survivor Pool (won by LurkerDan): here
2014 Survivor Pool (won by TomOpus): here
2013 Survivor Pool (won by koops): here
2012 Survivor Pool (won by Brew Crew): here
2011 Survivor Pool (won by sleepyhead55): here
2010 Survivor Pool (won by chrisih8u): here
2009 Survivor Pool (won by kenbuzz): here
2008 Survivor Pool (won by slymer):here
2007 Survivor Pool (won by Calculon):here
2006 Survivor Pool (won by Drexl):here
2005 Survivor Pool (won by dick grayson):here
2004 Survivor Pool (won by Daryl): here
2003 Survivor Pool (won by rabbit77): here

The rules are simple:
  • As we head into a weekend of playoff football, you pick one team.
  • If that team wins, you survive to the next weekend.
  • If that team loses, you're out.
  • Once you've picked a particular team, you cannot pick that team again in later weeks.
  • For tie breaker purposes, you must also provide the total # of points that will be scored in the game you've selected. (For example, if your first round pick is Philadelphia, you must also provide your guess for the total # of points in the Eagles' game against Tampa Bay.)
Picks must be posted to this thread before kickoff of the first game of the weekend. Each week's picks and results will be summarized at the top of the thread. In the event that we have multiple winners *or* everybody gets eliminated during the same weekend, the winner will be the person who guesses closest to the total # of points scored in their game. If no point guess is included with your pick, you will be assigned a guess of ZERO.

Additional Info:
  • Tie breakers (in the form of total # of points) will be used to determine the final order of finish where necessary.
  • In case of a tiebreaker tie, the player who submits their pick first will have the edge.
  • If both of the teams who make it to the Super Bowl have already been picked by a particular player, that player will be eliminated due them being "shut out" of the Super Bowl. That player's order of finish will be ahead of all of those eliminated during the Conference Finals, but behind those eliminated during the Super Bowl.
  • A player may change their picks at any time prior to kickoff of the first game, but may only do so by posting a new message to this thread. Posts that contain an "Edited by" timestamp will be ignored.
  • The pool will be capped at fifty (50) players. All past champions and players who have participated at least one-half (9 times) are guaranteed a spot - there are a total of 40 such guaranteed spots - the rest will be on a first-come / first-served basis. If the 10 non-guaranteed spots fill, players after that can stand-by in case a guaranteed spot goes unclaimed.

Last edited by kenbuzz; 01-09-22 at 09:28 PM.
kenbuzz is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-09-22, 08:45 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
kenbuzz's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Bloomington, IN
Posts: 21,961
Received 160 Likes on 109 Posts
Re: DVDTalk 2021 NFL Playoff Survivor Pool (19th Annual)
RankPlayerWild CardDivisionalConferenceSuper BowlPointsActualDiff
1--------
2--------

= Defending Champion
= Past Champion
Last edited by kenbuzz; 01-09-22 at 09:36 PM.
kenbuzz is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-09-22, 08:45 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
kenbuzz's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Bloomington, IN
Posts: 21,961
Received 160 Likes on 109 Posts
Re: DVDTalk 2021 NFL Playoff Survivor Pool (19th Annual)
Playoff Schedule/Results:

Wild Card Playoffs:

Saturday, January 15
4:35pm TBA
8:15pm TBA

Sunday, January 16
1:05pm TBA
4:40pm TBA (CBS)
8:15pm TBA (NBC)

Monday, January 17
8:15pm TBA (ABC/ESPN)

Divisional Playoffs:

Saturday, January 22
4:35pm TBA
8:15pm TBA

Sunday, January 23
3:05pm TBA
6:40pm TBA

Conference Championships:

Sunday January 30
AFC: 3:05pm (CBS)
NFC: 6:40pm (FOX)

Super Bowl LVI:

Sunday, February 13
NFC "at" AFC - SoFI Stadium, Los Angeles CA
6:30pm (NBC)
Last edited by kenbuzz; 01-09-22 at 09:27 PM.
kenbuzz is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-09-22, 08:46 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
kenbuzz's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Bloomington, IN
Posts: 21,961
Received 160 Likes on 109 Posts
Re: DVDTalk 2021 NFL Playoff Survivor Pool (19th Annual)
Of those who have played at least half (9) of the 18 years of this pool:
PlayerWLSOPCTYPBF
Jericho23630.766132
dick grayson15610.70591
edman18017710.7104
tripfour16700.69694
Drexl191010.65131
sleepyhead5515810.646101
IDrinkMolson211200.636133
koops14800.63691
Quack16910.635113
chrisih8u171000.63131
Daryl231410.618171
rabbit77201300.606151
PeMo181200.6136
Cardsfan111151000.6122
fumanstan151000.6124
The Cow161110.589131
drc201400.588161
Calculon12900.571101
LorenzoL141100.56132
the Chief141110.558135
LurkerDan11900.55101
Red Dog191600.543174
devilshalo151320.533152
Jeremy517161610.5183
Dr Evil131300.5142
BrewCrew121200.5131
flagstone101000.5123
starman90009910.5108
HistoryProf131400.481146
kenbuzz141600.467181
wmansir81000.444114
brizz81000.444106
BravesMG6800.42994
Ginwen71000.412109
Trevor6910.406107
Kal Varnsen61010.382116



All-Time Pool Standings
PlayerWLSOPCTYPBF
printerati400111
Josh Hinkle400112
wirefan400112
JeffTheAlpaca400112
bishop2knight6020.87527
RobV3010.87519
PAL7110.83332
myshtigo4100.822
Doctor Gonzo4100.823
raj9054100.823
matta5110.78626
Jericho23630.766132
Decker10310.7551
acubfaninmd9300.7542
Palaver6200.7535
talemyn4110.7524
Groucho3100.7512
PunchDrunkBob3100.7513
Me007gold3100.7516
Trelach243100.75111
sergtv3100.75112
dick grayson15610.70591
edman18017710.7104
Maquis3110.726
tripfour16700.69694
sn9ke eyes4200.66725
Scott274200.66727
CRM1142100.66713
DGibFen2100.66713
kms md2100.66717
Cusm2100.66718
Preacher2100.66718
Goat30012100.667110
RJainMJ2100.667110
bluntman722100.667111
JANK2100.667111
ctyankee2100.667115
Abob Teff2100.667124
Drexl191010.65131
sleepyhead5515810.646101
yojimbo4411610.63974
IDrinkMolson211200.636133
koops14800.63691
Osiris36576320.63658
Quack16910.635113
chrisih8u171000.63131
JoeySeven5300.62543
randyba5300.62536
Daryl231410.618171
Deftones5310.611413
rabbit77201300.606151
PeMo181200.6136
Cardsfan111151000.6122
fumanstan151000.6124
slymer6400.641
das Monkey6400.649
deadlax3200.626
Tarantino3200.6211
The Dude3200.6214
zekeburger19793200.6218
The Cow161110.589131
drc201400.588161
adrenaline783210.583310
Calculon12900.571101
Keith66018610.56772
LorenzoL141100.56132
the Chief141110.558135
JumpCutz5400.55648
LurkerDan11900.55101
Quake10286500.54555
Red Dog191600.543174
lwhy?7600.53874
devilshalo151320.533152
Jeremy517161610.5183
Dr Evil131300.5142
BrewCrew121200.5131
flagstone101000.5123
starman90009910.5108
TomOpus141410.571
WildcatLH6600.566
Arpeggi5500.558
Lunatikk4400.548
Fist of Doom3300.538
Bill Needle5510.525
valkyrie2200.5213
hapgilmore2200.5219
El Scorcho2200.5220
pedagogue1100.519
LarryC1100.5110
Smith1100.5110
Blake1100.5112
sauce071100.5112
DarkestPhoenix1100.5113
doubledown441100.5115
IdgIe491100.5115
Billy Madison1100.5116
wsox20091100.5117
hogfishmaster1100.5118
Copenhagen1100.5119
spainlinx01100.5120
Cardinal Fang1100.5121
lvbob1100.5125
MartinBlank1100.5126
tommyp0071100.5127
bwvanh1141100.5130
DVD Josh1100.5131
antennaball1100.5135
LivingINClip1100.5139
HistoryProf131400.481146
kenbuzz141600.467181
rb legend5600.45569
wmansir81000.444114
brizz81000.444106
lysander4500.44454
U6C844500.44454
NORML546014500.44459
BravesMG6800.42994
LaxBandit3400.42949
hdnmickey3400.429415
Ginwen71000.412109
Trevor6910.406107
Bill Geiger81210.40555
Shannon Nutt2300.439
vedderone2300.4320
Kal Varnsen61010.382116
outcastja2400.333425
movieking1200.333217
lordwow1200.333219
Joseph L1200.333226
namja1200.333227
MovieMaster111200.333228
DVDMagic1300.2539
B.A.0300318
jfoobar0200223
shizawn0200231
Damfino0100117
ams0100118
Maxwell Smart0100121
TimeandTime0100121
Kedrix0100124
DvdGene0100125
Mrs.Nesbit0100126
cwwallace0100127
Da Thrilla0100127
Dr. Henry Jones, Jr.0100127
Mordred0100127
RyoHazuki0100127
Tommy Ceez0100127
Bushdog0100128
DeputyDave0100129
muggins0100130
Apple Gooncha0100132
DaveWadding0100132
hail2dking0100134
Pillowhead0100136
aktick0100138
Flashback0100138
actionjackson290100144
Lt Ripley0100146
Nesbit0100147
cupcake jesus0100149
Spicollidriver10100150


W = Wins (correctly-picked games)
L = Losses (incorrectly-picked games or games where No Pick was recorded)
SO = Times "Shut Out" of the Super Bowl (counted as a tie for winning percentage calculation)
PCT = Winning Percentage
YP = Years Played
BF = Best Finish

Tables sorted by (1)PCT, (2)YP, (3)BF
Last edited by kenbuzz; 01-09-22 at 09:14 PM.
kenbuzz is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-09-22, 08:46 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
kenbuzz's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Bloomington, IN
Posts: 21,961
Received 160 Likes on 109 Posts
Re: DVDTalk 2021 NFL Playoff Survivor Pool (19th Annual)
List of Reserved Pool Entries:

Unclaimed (40):
  • BravesMG (9 years played)
  • BrewCrew (2012 Champ)
  • brizz (10 years played)
  • Calculon (2007 Champ)
  • Cardsfan111 (12 years played)
  • chrisih8u (2010 Champ)
  • Daryl (2004 Champ)
  • Decker (2019 Champ)
  • devilshalo (15 years played)
  • dick grayson (2005 Champ)
  • Dr Evil (14 years played)
  • drc (2017, 2018 Champ)
  • Drexl (2006 Champ)
  • edman180 (10 years played)
  • flagstone (12 years played)
  • fumanstan (12 years played)
  • Ginwen (10 years played)
  • HistoryProf (14 years played)
  • IDrinkMolson (13 years played)
  • Jeremy517 (18 years played)
  • Jericho (13 years played)
  • Kal Varnsen (11 years played)
  • kenbuzz (2009 Champ)
  • koops (2013 Champ)
  • LorenzoL (13 years played)
  • LurkerDan (2015 Champ)
  • PeMo (13 years played)
  • printerati (2020 Champ)
  • Quack (11 years played)
  • rabbit77 (2003 Champ)
  • Red Dog (17 years played)
  • sleepyhead55 (2011 Champ)
  • slymer (2008 Champ)
  • starman9000 (10 years played)
  • the Chief (13 years played)
  • The Cow (2016 Champ)
  • TomOpus (2014 Champ)
  • Trevor (10 years played)
  • tripfour (9 years played)
  • wmansir (11 years played)

Claimed (0):
Last edited by kenbuzz; 01-09-22 at 09:22 PM.
kenbuzz is offline  
Reply Like
Old 01-09-22, 08:47 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
 
kenbuzz's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Bloomington, IN
Posts: 21,961
Received 160 Likes on 109 Posts
Re: DVDTalk 2021 NFL Playoff Survivor Pool (19th Annual)
Please DO NOT submit picks yet or post "I'm In!" or "Reserving a spot!" posts to this thread. Such posts will be ignored. I will need until sometime tomorrow to get this set up, but wanted to let everyone know it was coming and to start thinking about their picks.


The pool is officially CLOSED right now...
kenbuzz is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Sports Talk
View Next Unread
Beijing 2022 Olympics Thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.