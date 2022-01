DVDTalk 2021 NFL Playoff Survivor Pool (19th Annual)

As we head into a weekend of playoff football, you pick one team.

If that team wins, you survive to the next weekend.

If that team loses, you're out.

Once you've picked a particular team, you cannot pick that team again in later weeks.

For tie breaker purposes, you must also provide the total # of points that will be scored in the game you've selected. (For example, if your first round pick is Philadelphia, you must also provide your guess for the total # of points in the Eagles' game against Tampa Bay.)

Tie breakers (in the form of total # of points) will be used to determine the final order of finish where necessary.

In case of a tiebreaker tie, the player who submits their pick first will have the edge.

If both of the teams who make it to the Super Bowl have already been picked by a particular player, that player will be eliminated due them being "shut out" of the Super Bowl. That player's order of finish will be ahead of all of those eliminated during the Conference Finals, but behind those eliminated during the Super Bowl.

A player may change their picks at any time prior to kickoff of the first game, but may only do so by posting a new message to this thread. Posts that contain an "Edited by" timestamp will be ignored.

Posts that contain an "Edited by" timestamp will be ignored. The pool will be capped at fifty (50) players. All past champions and players who have participated at least one-half (9 times) are guaranteed a spot - there are a total of 40 such guaranteed spots - the rest will be on a first-come / first-served basis. If the 10 non-guaranteed spots fill, players after that can stand-by in case a guaranteed spot goes unclaimed.

2020 Survivor Pool (won by): here 2019 Survivor Pool (won by): here 2018 Survivor Pool (won by): here 2017 Survivor Pool (won by): here 2016 Survivor Pool (won by): here 2015 Survivor Pool (won by): here 2014 Survivor Pool (won by): here 2013 Survivor Pool (won by): here 2012 Survivor Pool (won by): here 2011 Survivor Pool (won by): here 2010 Survivor Pool (won by): here 2009 Survivor Pool (won by): here 2008 Survivor Pool (won by): here 2007 Survivor Pool (won by): here 2006 Survivor Pool (won by): here 2005 Survivor Pool (won by): here 2004 Survivor Pool (won by): here 2003 Survivor Pool (won by): here