Official 2022 NFL Off-Season Thread

Starting this thread just a little early as I will be at the SNF game and won't have time during the day to start this thread.



Besides at least the Broncos are already in the off-season now and Vic Fangio's future is up in the air at the moment. We should know more by Monday

Speaking of the Broncos, apparently their ownership situation should be significantly clearer this off-season. Right now it's a huge mess with those Bowlen kids fighting for control. My guess is that the NFL is going to push the family to sell the team.