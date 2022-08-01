DVD Talk Forum

Black Monday 2021 season - Which NFL coach will likely be fired?

   
Black Monday 2021 season - Which NFL coach will likely be fired?
It's almost that time of the year again! There are currently two HC vacancies in Jacksonville and Las Vegas, plus whatever else goes down in the coming days. Here are some of the potential coaches that may get fired come Black Monday...

Matt Nagy (Chicago Bears)
Vic Fangio (Denver Broncos)
Matt Rhule (Carolina Panthers)
Mike Zimmer (Minnesota Vikings)
Joe Judge (New York Giants)
David Culley (Houston Texans)
Ron Rivera (Washington ???)
Kliff Kingsbury (Arizona Cardinals)
Kyle Shannahan (San Francisco 49ers)
Pete Carroll (Seattle Seahawks)
Re: Black Monday 2021 season - Which NFL coach will likely be fired?
Nagy
Zimmer
Judge

are pretty much a lock IMO. It seems like firings pretty much happen at the end of the day Sunday as opposed to Monday morning.

I think Carroll likely retires before the Seahawks fire him.

