Fanatics Buys Topps

   
Fanatics Buys Topps
Last year, MLB announced that after 70 years they had decided to change the licensing of trading cards from Topps to Fanatics. Well, Fanatics had never done trading cards by themselves, so they purchased Topps. All of these companies are now backed by Blackstone hedge fund which has become a major player in the collectible market among other things

