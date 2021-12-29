NFL 2021 Season Week 17 Thread

All times MST

Sunday early games

Sunday late games

Sunday Night Football

Monday Night Football

It's the Penultimate week of the Regular Season. No more Thursday games.At least there will (probably) be some good Bowl games on.Both of these teams are still in the NFC playoff race, but the 8-7 Eagles have a much better chance of making the postseason than the 6-9 Washington Football Team.The Panthers have been eliminated from the NFL postseason picture, but could spoil New Orleans' playoff chances.The Buccaneers look to be a serious Super Bowl contender once again, even with a lot of injuries.The Titans have somehow managed to be 10-5 on the season, even with Derrick Henry out for a good portion of it. Should Mike Vrabel be getting more Coach of the Year consideration?The Patriots are suddenly 9-6 after two straight losses. They can't afford to slip up against the Jaguars in the tightly contested AFC playoff race.This game is a huge one in terms of AFC playoff implications and each team comes in the game hot, with Las Vegas having won two straight and Indianapolis three.The Chiefs look pretty unbeatable in the AFC, but the Bengals have also impressed as of late.The Bears ended the Seahawks' playoff hopes last week. Can they build off that win against the Giants?The 7-8 Falcons are still in the NFC playoff race but will need to upset the Bills in Buffalo to stay that way.The 49ers should win this game, but the Chargers also should have defeated the Texans in Week 16.A win is pivotal for both teams if they want to keep their AFC playoff hopes alive after losses last week.The Rams have clinched a playoff berth, but the Ravens are still fighting for a spot in the AFC postseason.Both of these teams are essentially playing for next year. Will Seattle show up after being eliminated from the postseason in Week 16?These two teams are headed in very different directions with the Cardinals struggling and the Cowboys surging. Can Arizona bounce back?This is a must-win game for the Vikings for their playoff hopes while the Packers look to keep a lock on the No. 1 seed in the NFC.This appears to be an elimination game in the AFC, although even the winner of this game could miss out on the postseason.