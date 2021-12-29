DVD Talk Forum

NFL 2021 Season Week 17 Thread
It's the Penultimate week of the Regular Season. No more Thursday games. At least there will (probably) be some good Bowl games on.

All times MST

Sunday early games

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Football Team, 11 a.m., Fox

Both of these teams are still in the NFC playoff race, but the 8-7 Eagles have a much better chance of making the postseason than the 6-9 Washington Football Team.

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints, 11 a.m., Fox

The Panthers have been eliminated from the NFL postseason picture, but could spoil New Orleans' playoff chances.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets, 11 a.m., Fox

The Buccaneers look to be a serious Super Bowl contender once again, even with a lot of injuries.

Miami Dolphins at Tennessee Titans, 11 a.m., CBS

The Titans have somehow managed to be 10-5 on the season, even with Derrick Henry out for a good portion of it. Should Mike Vrabel be getting more Coach of the Year consideration?

Jacksonville Jaguars at New England Patriots, 11 a.m., CBS

The Patriots are suddenly 9-6 after two straight losses. They can't afford to slip up against the Jaguars in the tightly contested AFC playoff race.

Las Vegas Raiders at Indianapolis Colts, 11 a.m., Fox

This game is a huge one in terms of AFC playoff implications and each team comes in the game hot, with Las Vegas having won two straight and Indianapolis three.

Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals, 11 a.m., CBS

The Chiefs look pretty unbeatable in the AFC, but the Bengals have also impressed as of late.

New York Giants at Chicago Bears, 11 a.m., CBS

The Bears ended the Seahawks' playoff hopes last week. Can they build off that win against the Giants?

Atlanta Falcons at Buffalo Bills, 11 a.m., Fox

The 7-8 Falcons are still in the NFC playoff race but will need to upset the Bills in Buffalo to stay that way.


Sunday late games

Houston Texans at San Francisco 49ers, 2:05 p.m., CBS

The 49ers should win this game, but the Chargers also should have defeated the Texans in Week 16.

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers, 2:05 p.m., CBS

A win is pivotal for both teams if they want to keep their AFC playoff hopes alive after losses last week.

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens, 2:25 p.m., Fox

The Rams have clinched a playoff berth, but the Ravens are still fighting for a spot in the AFC postseason.

Detroit Lions at Seattle Seahawks, 2:25 p.m., Fox

Both of these teams are essentially playing for next year. Will Seattle show up after being eliminated from the postseason in Week 16?

Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys, 2:25 p.m., Fox

These two teams are headed in very different directions with the Cardinals struggling and the Cowboys surging. Can Arizona bounce back?


Sunday Night Football

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers, 6:20 p.m., NBC

This is a must-win game for the Vikings for their playoff hopes while the Packers look to keep a lock on the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Monday Night Football

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers, 6:15 p.m., ESPN

This appears to be an elimination game in the AFC, although even the winner of this game could miss out on the postseason.

Week 17 Broadcast Maps
Re: NFL 2021 Season Week 17 Thread
I am glad there are no Sat games on New Years and TNF is gone so more time to clear recordings on my dvr and watch other shows.
