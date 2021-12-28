Predict future pro sports expansion(MLS not included)?

MLB:

San Antonio and Montreal.

Notes:Both should go to the AL while Tampa Bay switches to NL.



NBA:

Las Vegas and Seattle

Longshots:Louisville,KY and Montreal,Canada



NHL:

Houston and Portland,OR

Longshots:Toronto,Canada and Quebec City,Canada



NFL:

San Antonio,Chicago,Oakland,San Diego

Longshots:Orlando,FL:New York City:St. Louis,Montreal,Canada:Toronto,Canada



Notes:If they decide to expand to the UK then give them 4 teams and make them have their own division (9-4 team divisions)and have them play each other 3 teams to save on travel between Canada and USA