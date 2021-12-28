Predict future pro sports expansion(MLS not included)?
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Predict future pro sports expansion(MLS not included)?
MLB:
San Antonio and Montreal.
Notes:Both should go to the AL while Tampa Bay switches to NL.
NBA:
Las Vegas and Seattle
Longshots:Louisville,KY and Montreal,Canada
NHL:
Houston and Portland,OR
Longshots:Toronto,Canada and Quebec City,Canada
NFL:
San Antonio,Chicago,Oakland,San Diego
Longshots:Orlando,FL:New York City:St. Louis,Montreal,Canada:Toronto,Canada
Notes:If they decide to expand to the UK then give them 4 teams and make them have their own division (9-4 team divisions)and have them play each other 3 teams to save on travel between Canada and USA
San Antonio and Montreal.
Notes:Both should go to the AL while Tampa Bay switches to NL.
NBA:
Las Vegas and Seattle
Longshots:Louisville,KY and Montreal,Canada
NHL:
Houston and Portland,OR
Longshots:Toronto,Canada and Quebec City,Canada
NFL:
San Antonio,Chicago,Oakland,San Diego
Longshots:Orlando,FL:New York City:St. Louis,Montreal,Canada:Toronto,Canada
Notes:If they decide to expand to the UK then give them 4 teams and make them have their own division (9-4 team divisions)and have them play each other 3 teams to save on travel between Canada and USA
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off