Predict future pro sports expansion(MLS not included)?

   
Predict future pro sports expansion(MLS not included)?
MLB:
San Antonio and Montreal.
Notes:Both should go to the AL while Tampa Bay switches to NL.

NBA:
Las Vegas and Seattle
Longshots:Louisville,KY and Montreal,Canada

NHL:
Houston and Portland,OR
Longshots:Toronto,Canada and Quebec City,Canada

NFL:
San Antonio,Chicago,Oakland,San Diego
Longshots:Orlando,FL:New York City:St. Louis,Montreal,Canada:Toronto,Canada

Notes:If they decide to expand to the UK then give them 4 teams and make them have their own division (9-4 team divisions)and have them play each other 3 teams to save on travel between Canada and USA
