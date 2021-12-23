DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Sports Talk
Reload this Page >

NFL 2021 Season Week 16 Thread

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Sports Talk Discuss all things Sports Related

NFL 2021 Season Week 16 Thread

   
Old 12-23-21, 01:00 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 58,023
Received 2,257 Likes on 1,457 Posts
NFL 2021 Season Week 16 Thread
I feel the need to point out these dates and times aren't set in stone.

Thursday Night Football

San Francisco 49ers at Tennessee Titans, 6:20 p.m., NFL Network

The 49ers are 8-6 on the season and are quickly becoming the team no one wants to face in the postseason.

Saturday games

Cleveland Browns at Green Bay Packers, 2:30 p.m., Fox, NFL Network, Amazon

The Packers look like the cream of the crop in the NFC right now.

Indianapolis Colts at Arizona Cardinals, 6:15 p.m., NFL Network

The Colts enter this game with momentum, while the Cardinals enter it with questions.

Sunday early games

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles, 11 a.m., Fox

The Eagles must win this game to stay alive in the NFL playoff race.

Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota Vikings, 11 a.m., Fox

Both of these teams really need a victory to help their playoff cause.

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots, 11 a.m., CBS

Buffalo is fighting for its playoff life in the crowded AFC.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers, 11 a.m., Fox

The Buccaneers have a prime chance to bounce back from that clunker against the New Orleans Saints in Week 15.

Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets, 11 a.m., CBS

The winner of this game loses in the NFL draft order.

Detroit Lions at Atlanta Falcons, 11 a.m., Fox

The Lions have to be the best 2-11-1 team in the history of the NFL after their win over the Cardinals.

Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans, 11 a.m., CBS

The Chargers can't afford to slip up in Houston.

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals, 11 a.m., CBS

Both of these teams are 8-6 on the season, so this game is obviously critical for playoff hopes.

Sunday late games

Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks, 2:05 p.m., Fox

This could be a sneaky great matchup between two teams that are not giving up on the season.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs, 2:25 p.m., CBS

The Chiefs are once again the favorites in the AFC and a win here would put them in a great spot to get the No. 1 playoff seed.

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders, 2:25 p.m., CBS

A loss here for either of these teams likely ends their playoff chances.

Sunday Night Football

Washington Football Team at Dallas Cowboys, 6:20 p.m., NBC

The Cowboys are suddenly in the race for the top seed in the NFC.

Monday Night Football

Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints, 6:15 p.m., ESPN

These teams still have a shot at the postseason, but a loss here would really hurt their chances.
Decker is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-23-21, 01:05 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 58,023
Received 2,257 Likes on 1,457 Posts
Re: NFL 2021 Season Week 16 Thread
Week 16 NFL Broadcast Maps




Decker is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Sports Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.