NFL 2021 Season Week 16 Thread
NFL 2021 Season Week 16 Thread
I feel the need to point out these dates and times aren't set in stone.
The 49ers are 8-6 on the season and are quickly becoming the team no one wants to face in the postseason.
The Packers look like the cream of the crop in the NFC right now.
Indianapolis Colts at Arizona Cardinals, 6:15 p.m., NFL Network
The Colts enter this game with momentum, while the Cardinals enter it with questions.
The Eagles must win this game to stay alive in the NFL playoff race.
Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota Vikings, 11 a.m., Fox
Both of these teams really need a victory to help their playoff cause.
Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots, 11 a.m., CBS
Buffalo is fighting for its playoff life in the crowded AFC.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers, 11 a.m., Fox
The Buccaneers have a prime chance to bounce back from that clunker against the New Orleans Saints in Week 15.
Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets, 11 a.m., CBS
The winner of this game loses in the NFL draft order.
Detroit Lions at Atlanta Falcons, 11 a.m., Fox
The Lions have to be the best 2-11-1 team in the history of the NFL after their win over the Cardinals.
Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans, 11 a.m., CBS
The Chargers can't afford to slip up in Houston.
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals, 11 a.m., CBS
Both of these teams are 8-6 on the season, so this game is obviously critical for playoff hopes.
This could be a sneaky great matchup between two teams that are not giving up on the season.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs, 2:25 p.m., CBS
The Chiefs are once again the favorites in the AFC and a win here would put them in a great spot to get the No. 1 playoff seed.
Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders, 2:25 p.m., CBS
A loss here for either of these teams likely ends their playoff chances.
The Cowboys are suddenly in the race for the top seed in the NFC.
These teams still have a shot at the postseason, but a loss here would really hurt their chances.
