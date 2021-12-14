DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Sports Talk
Reload this Page >

NFL 2021 Week 15 Thread : Welcome Back Saturday NFL Games!

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Sports Talk Discuss all things Sports Related

NFL 2021 Week 15 Thread : Welcome Back Saturday NFL Games!

   
Old 12-14-21, 03:51 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 57,883
Received 2,221 Likes on 1,434 Posts
NFL 2021 Week 15 Thread : Welcome Back Saturday NFL Games!

Thursday Night Football

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers, 6:20 p.m., Fox, NFL Network, Amazon

The Chiefs have won six straight games and sit a game ahead of the Chargers in the AFC West.


Saturday games

Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns, 2:30 p.m., NFL Network

The Raiders are 6-7 and the Browns are 7-6, making this a pivotal game for both team's playoff chances.

New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts, 6:15 p.m., NFL Network

The Patriots currently hold the top seed in the AFC playoffs thanks to a tie breaker. The Colts are in right now, but they are fighting with several other teams for a berth.


Sunday early games

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants, 11 a.m., Fox

The Cowboys got some breathing room in the NFC East with a win over Washington in Week 14.

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 11 a.m., CBS

Both of these teams are 2-11 on the season and in the basement of the AFC standings.

Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers, 11 a.m., CBS

The Titans are right in the race for the top seed in the AFC, while the Steelers are fighting just to make the postseason.

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins, 11 a.m., CBS

The Dolphins are 6-7, but they have won five straight games to get in the AFC playoff race.

Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles, 11 a.m., Fox

Neither of these teams can afford a loss here if it wants to make the NFC playoffs.

Arizona Cardinals at Detroit Lions, 11 a.m., Fox

The Lions are 1-11-1 entering this game. Can they play spoiler against the Cardinals, who are fighting for the top seed in the NFC?

Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills, 11 a.m., Fox

The Bills are really struggling. A loss to the Panthers would shatter their chances at the playoffs.

Sunday late games

Cincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos, 2:05 p.m., CBS

These two AFC teams are battling for a playoff spot.

Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers, 2:05 p.m., CBS

These two NFC teams are battling for a playoff spot.

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams, 2:25 p.m., Fox

Hard to believe, but the Seahawks are still in the NFC playoff race. A win against the Rams would really boost their cause.

Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens, 2:25 p.m., Fox

The Packers are on a roll. The Ravens are not. Bad news for the Ravens?


Sunday Night Football

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 6:20 p.m., NBC

The Saints already beat the Buccaneers this season. They could really use another victory over their division rivals to help their playoff chances.

Monday Night Football

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears, 6:15 p.m., ESPN

The Vikings are in the thick of the NFC playoff race, but can't afford to slip up against the Bears.

______________________

Week 15 Broadcast Maps
Decker is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-14-21, 03:54 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 57,883
Received 2,221 Likes on 1,434 Posts
Re: NFL 2021 Week 15 Thread : Welcome Back Saturday NFL Games!
That Thursday game is going to be very important for essentially deciding the AFC West. If the Chiefs win, they're two games ahead with three to play, if they lose, they are essentially a game behind the Chargers having lost the head-to-head tie-breaker.
Decker is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-14-21, 04:05 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Posts: 36,893
Received 865 Likes on 681 Posts
Re: NFL 2021 Week 15 Thread : Welcome Back Saturday NFL Games!
Browns added 8 players to the COVID reserve list today, Rams shut down their practice facility with OBJ confirmed as having a positive test.

Fantasy owners everywhere praying for Cooper Kupp.
fujishig is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-14-21, 04:13 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jan 2001
Posts: 15,856
Received 327 Likes on 237 Posts
Re: NFL 2021 Week 15 Thread : Welcome Back Saturday NFL Games!
Originally Posted by fujishig View Post
Browns added 8 players to the COVID reserve list today, Rams shut down their practice facility with OBJ confirmed as having a positive test.

Fantasy owners everywhere praying for Cooper Kupp.
Plus side, Higbee looks to have been a false positive. He should be available for the next game. Down side, 5 players other than OBJ were also placed on the list today.
Noonan is offline  
Reply Like
Old 12-14-21, 04:17 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk God
 
Join Date: Feb 2000
Location: Directionally Challenged (for DirecTV)
Posts: 126,039
Received 203 Likes on 167 Posts
Re: NFL 2021 Week 15 Thread : Welcome Back Saturday NFL Games!
Saturday games are good to have. That Pats/Colts game is huge. I'm sure nobody wants to play the Colts in the AFC playoffs.
Red Dog is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Sports Talk
View Next Unread
Fantasy Football Talk 2021

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.