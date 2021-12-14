NFL 2021 Week 15 Thread : Welcome Back Saturday NFL Games!

Thursday Night Football

Saturday games

Sunday early games

Sunday late games

Sunday Night Football

Monday Night Football

The Chiefs have won six straight games and sit a game ahead of the Chargers in the AFC West.The Raiders are 6-7 and the Browns are 7-6, making this a pivotal game for both team's playoff chances.The Patriots currently hold the top seed in the AFC playoffs thanks to a tie breaker. The Colts are in right now, but they are fighting with several other teams for a berth.The Cowboys got some breathing room in the NFC East with a win over Washington in Week 14.Both of these teams are 2-11 on the season and in the basement of the AFC standings.The Titans are right in the race for the top seed in the AFC, while the Steelers are fighting just to make the postseason.The Dolphins are 6-7, but they have won five straight games to get in the AFC playoff race.Neither of these teams can afford a loss here if it wants to make the NFC playoffs.The Lions are 1-11-1 entering this game. Can they play spoiler against the Cardinals, who are fighting for the top seed in the NFC?The Bills are really struggling. A loss to the Panthers would shatter their chances at the playoffs.These two AFC teams are battling for a playoff spot.These two NFC teams are battling for a playoff spot.Hard to believe, but the Seahawks are still in the NFC playoff race. A win against the Rams would really boost their cause.The Packers are on a roll. The Ravens are not. Bad news for the Ravens?The Saints already beat the Buccaneers this season. They could really use another victory over their division rivals to help their playoff chances.The Vikings are in the thick of the NFC playoff race, but can't afford to slip up against the Bears.______________________