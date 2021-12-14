NFL 2021 Week 15 Thread : Welcome Back Saturday NFL Games!
Thursday Night FootballKansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers, 6:20 p.m., Fox, NFL Network, Amazon
The Chiefs have won six straight games and sit a game ahead of the Chargers in the AFC West.
Saturday gamesLas Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns, 2:30 p.m., NFL Network
The Raiders are 6-7 and the Browns are 7-6, making this a pivotal game for both team's playoff chances.
New England Patriots at Indianapolis Colts, 6:15 p.m., NFL Network
The Patriots currently hold the top seed in the AFC playoffs thanks to a tie breaker. The Colts are in right now, but they are fighting with several other teams for a berth.
Sunday early gamesDallas Cowboys at New York Giants, 11 a.m., Fox
The Cowboys got some breathing room in the NFC East with a win over Washington in Week 14.
Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 11 a.m., CBS
Both of these teams are 2-11 on the season and in the basement of the AFC standings.
Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers, 11 a.m., CBS
The Titans are right in the race for the top seed in the AFC, while the Steelers are fighting just to make the postseason.
New York Jets at Miami Dolphins, 11 a.m., CBS
The Dolphins are 6-7, but they have won five straight games to get in the AFC playoff race.
Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles, 11 a.m., Fox
Neither of these teams can afford a loss here if it wants to make the NFC playoffs.
Arizona Cardinals at Detroit Lions, 11 a.m., Fox
The Lions are 1-11-1 entering this game. Can they play spoiler against the Cardinals, who are fighting for the top seed in the NFC?
Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills, 11 a.m., Fox
The Bills are really struggling. A loss to the Panthers would shatter their chances at the playoffs.
Sunday late gamesCincinnati Bengals at Denver Broncos, 2:05 p.m., CBS
These two AFC teams are battling for a playoff spot.
Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers, 2:05 p.m., CBS
These two NFC teams are battling for a playoff spot.
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams, 2:25 p.m., Fox
Hard to believe, but the Seahawks are still in the NFC playoff race. A win against the Rams would really boost their cause.
Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens, 2:25 p.m., Fox
The Packers are on a roll. The Ravens are not. Bad news for the Ravens?
Sunday Night FootballNew Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 6:20 p.m., NBC
The Saints already beat the Buccaneers this season. They could really use another victory over their division rivals to help their playoff chances.
Monday Night FootballMinnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears, 6:15 p.m., ESPN
The Vikings are in the thick of the NFC playoff race, but can't afford to slip up against the Bears.
______________________
Week 15 Broadcast Maps
That Thursday game is going to be very important for essentially deciding the AFC West. If the Chiefs win, they're two games ahead with three to play, if they lose, they are essentially a game behind the Chargers having lost the head-to-head tie-breaker.
Browns added 8 players to the COVID reserve list today, Rams shut down their practice facility with OBJ confirmed as having a positive test.
Fantasy owners everywhere praying for Cooper Kupp.
Fantasy owners everywhere praying for Cooper Kupp.
Saturday games are good to have. That Pats/Colts game is huge. I'm sure nobody wants to play the Colts in the AFC playoffs.
