NFL 2021 Season Week 14 Thread

NFL Week 14 Line-up



Thursday Night Football

Sunday early games

Sunday late games

Sunday Night Football

Monday Night Football

The Vikings somehow gave the Detroit Lions their first win of the season in Week 13. That's not something to be proud of.The result of this game could still go a long way in determining the NFC East champion and playoff berths in the NFC, although the Cowboys are in the driver's seat.The Titans are coming off their bye, which is not good news for the Jaguars, who were routed in Los Angeles by the Rams.Not exactly a real compelling game here, but the Seahawks do still have a chance to get back in the NFC playoff race.The AFC West is probably the most interesting division in football, from top to bottom. That means this could be a very interesting game.Can the Saints make a run at the postseason? If they are going to have a chance, they must win this game.These division rivals both really need victories for any chance at the postseason.These two rivals face off for the second time in three weeks and the Browns were on a bye last week so they face the Ravens for the second straight game.The Chargers should cruise to a win in this game, but you never know which Chargers team is going to show up.Can the Lions start a winning streak? We wouldn't put it past them.Both of these teams suffered tough losses in Week 13. Week 14 offers a chance to bounce back.Many people have thought this game might be a Super Bowl preview. We aren't so sure.The Packers had a bye last week, giving them a chance to rest up for this game. That's not good news for the Bears.Monday Night Football promises to deliver with a big clash between the Cardinals and Rams.Note : All times listed are PT______________________