NFL 2021 Season Week 14 Thread
#1
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 57,747
Received 2,202 Likes on 1,419 Posts
NFL 2021 Season Week 14 Thread
NFL Week 14 Line-upPittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings, 6:20 p.m., Fox, NFL Network, Amazon
Thursday Night Football
The Vikings somehow gave the Detroit Lions their first win of the season in Week 13. That's not something to be proud of.
Sunday early gamesDallas Cowboys at Washington Football Team, 11 a.m., Fox
The result of this game could still go a long way in determining the NFC East champion and playoff berths in the NFC, although the Cowboys are in the driver's seat.
Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans, 11 a.m., CBS
The Titans are coming off their bye, which is not good news for the Jaguars, who were routed in Los Angeles by the Rams.
Seattle Seahawks at Houston Texans, 11 a.m., Fox
Not exactly a real compelling game here, but the Seahawks do still have a chance to get back in the NFC playoff race.
Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs, 11 a.m., CBS
The AFC West is probably the most interesting division in football, from top to bottom. That means this could be a very interesting game.
New Orleans Saints at New York Jets, 11 a.m., CBS
Can the Saints make a run at the postseason? If they are going to have a chance, they must win this game.
Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers, 11 a.m., Fox
These division rivals both really need victories for any chance at the postseason.
Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns, 11 a.m., CBS
These two rivals face off for the second time in three weeks and the Browns were on a bye last week so they face the Ravens for the second straight game.
Sunday late gamesNew York Giants at Los Angeles Chargers, 2:05 p.m., Fox
The Chargers should cruise to a win in this game, but you never know which Chargers team is going to show up.
Detroit Lions at Denver Broncos, 2:05 p.m.. Fox
Can the Lions start a winning streak? We wouldn't put it past them.
San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals, 2:25 p.m., CBS
Both of these teams suffered tough losses in Week 13. Week 14 offers a chance to bounce back.
Buffalo Bills at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2:25 p.m., CBS
Many people have thought this game might be a Super Bowl preview. We aren't so sure.
Sunday Night FootballChicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, 6:20 p.m., NBC
The Packers had a bye last week, giving them a chance to rest up for this game. That's not good news for the Bears.
Monday Night FootballLos Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals, 6:15 p.m., ESPN
Monday Night Football promises to deliver with a big clash between the Cardinals and Rams.
The Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles are on byes in NFL Week 14.
Note : All times listed are PT
______________________
Week 14 Broadcast Maps
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off