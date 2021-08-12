DVD Talk Forum

NFL 2021 Season Week 14 Thread

NFL 2021 Season Week 14 Thread

   
12-08-21
Decker
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 57,747
Received 2,202 Likes on 1,419 Posts
NFL 2021 Season Week 14 Thread

NFL Week 14 Line-up

Thursday Night Football

Pittsburgh Steelers at Minnesota Vikings, 6:20 p.m., Fox, NFL Network, Amazon

The Vikings somehow gave the Detroit Lions their first win of the season in Week 13. That's not something to be proud of.

Sunday early games

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Football Team, 11 a.m., Fox

The result of this game could still go a long way in determining the NFC East champion and playoff berths in the NFC, although the Cowboys are in the driver's seat.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans, 11 a.m., CBS

The Titans are coming off their bye, which is not good news for the Jaguars, who were routed in Los Angeles by the Rams.

Seattle Seahawks at Houston Texans, 11 a.m., Fox

Not exactly a real compelling game here, but the Seahawks do still have a chance to get back in the NFC playoff race.

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs, 11 a.m., CBS

The AFC West is probably the most interesting division in football, from top to bottom. That means this could be a very interesting game.

New Orleans Saints at New York Jets, 11 a.m., CBS

Can the Saints make a run at the postseason? If they are going to have a chance, they must win this game.

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers, 11 a.m., Fox

These division rivals both really need victories for any chance at the postseason.

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns, 11 a.m., CBS

These two rivals face off for the second time in three weeks and the Browns were on a bye last week so they face the Ravens for the second straight game.

Sunday late games

New York Giants at Los Angeles Chargers, 2:05 p.m., Fox

The Chargers should cruise to a win in this game, but you never know which Chargers team is going to show up.

Detroit Lions at Denver Broncos, 2:05 p.m.. Fox

Can the Lions start a winning streak? We wouldn't put it past them.

San Francisco 49ers at Cincinnati Bengals, 2:25 p.m., CBS

Both of these teams suffered tough losses in Week 13. Week 14 offers a chance to bounce back.

Buffalo Bills at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2:25 p.m., CBS

Many people have thought this game might be a Super Bowl preview. We aren't so sure.


Sunday Night Football

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers, 6:20 p.m., NBC

The Packers had a bye last week, giving them a chance to rest up for this game. That's not good news for the Bears.

Monday Night Football

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals, 6:15 p.m., ESPN

Monday Night Football promises to deliver with a big clash between the Cardinals and Rams.

The Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles are on byes in NFL Week 14.

Note : All times listed are PT

Week 14 Broadcast Maps
