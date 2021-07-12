Beijing 2022 Olympics Thread
Guess we can get this ball rolling with:
White House announces a diplomatic ban on the Beijing Olympics, citing China human rights abuses
White House announces a diplomatic ban on the Beijing Olympics, citing China human rights abuses
and
China warns U.S. will 'pay' for Olympics diplomatic boycott
