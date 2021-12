2021-2022 College Bowl Season Thread

Bowl Games 2021-22: Complete Schedule of Matchups

Here is the full schedule of games for the 2021-22 bowl season.



Friday, Dec. 17



Bahamas Bowl



Middle Tennessee State vs. Toledo



Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas (12 p.m. ET on ESPN)



Cure Bowl



Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina



Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Fla. (6 p.m. ET on ESPN2)



Saturday, Dec. 18



Boca Raton Bowl



Western Kentucky vs. Appalachian State



FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, Fla. (11 a.m. ET on ESPN)



Celebration Bowl



South Carolina State vs. Jackson State



Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta (12 p.m. ET on ABC)



New Mexico Bowl



Fresno State vs. UTEP



Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, N.M. (2:15 p.m. ET on ESPN)



Independence Bowl



BYU vs. UAB



Independence Stadium, Shreveport, La. (3:30 p.m. ET on ABC)



LendingTree Bowl



Liberty vs. Eastern Michigan



Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, Ala. (5:45 p.m. ET on ESPN)



LA Bowl



Utah State vs. Oregon State



SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif. (7:30 p.m. ET on ABC)



New Orleans Bowl



Marshall vs. Louisiana



Caesars Superdome, New Orleans (9:15 p.m. ET on ESPN)



Monday, Dec. 20



Myrtle Beach Bowl



Old Dominion vs. Tulsa



Brooks Stadium, Conway, S.C. (2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)



Tuesday, Dec. 21



Famous Idaho Potato Bowl



Kent State vs. Wyoming



Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho (3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)



Frisco Bowl



UTSA vs. San Diego State



Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)



Wednesday, Dec. 22



Armed Forces Bowl



Army vs. Missouri



Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas (8 p.m. ET on ESPN)



Thursday, Dec. 23



Gasparilla Bowl



Florida vs. UCF



Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla. (7 p.m. ET on ESPN)



Frisco Football Classic



North Texas vs. Miami (Ohio)



Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas (ESPN)



Friday, Dec. 24



Hawai'i Bowl



Memphis vs. Hawai'i



Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu (8 p.m. ET on ESPN)



Saturday, Dec. 25



Camellia Bowl



Georgia State vs. Ball State



Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Ala. (2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)



Monday, Dec. 27



Quick Lane Bowl



Nevada vs. Western Michigan



Ford Field, Detroit (11 a.m. ET on ESPN)



Military Bowl



East Carolina vs. Boston College



Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Md. (2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)



Tuesday, Dec. 28



Birmingham Bowl



Auburn vs. Houston



Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Ala. (12 p.m. ET on ESPN)



First Responder Bowl



Air Force vs. Louisville





Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas (3:15 p.m. ET on ESPN)



Liberty Bowl



Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State



Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, Tenn. (6:45 p.m. ET on ESPN)



Holiday Bowl



North Carolina State vs. UCLA



Petco Park, San Diego (8 p.m. ET on Fox)



Guaranteed Rate Bowl



West Virginia vs. Minnesota



Chase Field, Phoenix (10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN)



Wednesday, Dec. 29



Fenway Bowl



SMU vs. Virginia



Fenway Park, Boston (11 a.m. ET on ESPN)



Pinstripe Bowl



Maryland vs. Virginia Tech



Yankee Stadium, New York (2:15 p.m. ET on ESPN)



Cheez-It Bowl



Clemson vs. Iowa State



Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Fla. (5:45 p.m. ET on ESPN)



Alamo Bowl



Oklahoma vs. Oregon



Alamodome, San Antonio (9:15 p.m. ET on ESPN)



Thursday, Dec. 30



Duke's Mayo Bowl



North Carolina vs. South Carolina



Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C. (11:30 a.m. ET on ESPN)



Music City Bowl



Tennessee vs. Purdue



Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (3 p.m. ET on ESPN)



Peach Bowl



Pittsburgh vs. Michigan State



Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta (7 p.m. ET on ESPN)



Las Vegas Bowl



Wisconsin vs. Arizona State



Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas (10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)



Friday, Dec. 31



Orange Bowl



Michigan vs. Georgia



Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla. (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)





Cotton Bowl Classic



Alabama vs. Cincinnati



AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas (3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN)



Gator Bowl



Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest



TIAA Bank Stadium, Jacksonville, Fla. (11 a.m. ET on ESPN)



Sun Bowl



Washington State vs. Miami (FL)



Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas (12 p.m. ET on CBS)



Arizona Bowl



Central Michigan vs. Boise State



Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz. (2 p.m. ET on Barstool Sports)



Saturday, Jan. 1



Outback Bowl



Penn State vs. Arkansas



Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla. (12 p.m. ET on ESPN2)



Citrus Bowl



Iowa vs. Kentucky



Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Fla. (1 p.m. ET on ABC)



Fiesta Bowl



Oklahoma State vs. Notre Dame



State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz. (1 p.m. ET on ESPN)



Rose Bowl



Ohio State vs. Utah



Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif. (5 p.m. ET on ESPN)



Sugar Bowl



Ole Miss vs. Baylor



Caesars Superdome, New Orleans (8:45 p.m. ET on ESPN)



Tuesday, Jan. 4



Texas Bowl



LSU vs. Kansas State



NRG Stadium, Houston (9 p.m. ET on ESPN)



Monday, Jan. 10



College Football Playoff National Championship



Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis (8 p.m. ET on ESPN).