The Athletic discussion thread

Quote: Decker Originally Posted by Since this is the thread where we discuss The Athletic subscription, I thought I would mention that right now they are offering 50% off gift subscriptions ($36/ 1 yr, $50 / 2 yr). The website says that the deal is for new subscriptions only, but it works for current subscriptions, confirmed both by Their official FAQs and by me, as I just extended my subscription for another 2 years for $50.

No, the is not a thread to discuss how athletic we are, or how athletic this thread is. But rather, the sports news website, since so many of us subscribe.Deceker posted this in the Sports Illustrated thread, seems like a good way to kick this off:And there is more discussion in there, but maybe it can migrate here.