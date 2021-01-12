DVD Talk Forum

NFL 2021 Week 13 Thread

NFL 2021 Week 13 Thread

   
Old 12-01-21, 09:48 PM
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
NFL 2021 Week 13 Thread

Thursday Night Football

Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints, 6:20 p.m., Fox, NFL Network, Amazon

Both of these teams will have had a week to stew over their losses on Thanksgiving Day, although the Cowboys were much closer to winning than the Saints.

Sunday early games

New York Giants at Miami Dolphins, 11 a.m., Fox

The Dolphins have suddenly won four straight games after dropping seven in a row after their Week 1 win.

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, 11 a.m., CBS

Both of these teams missed huge opportunities in Week 12 losses, but Week 13 provides a chance to put those losses in the rear-view mirror.

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions, 11 a.m., CBS

The Lions are still searching for their first win. The Vikings are searching for a playoff spot.

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets, 11 a.m., CBS

The Eagles are an enigma. You just never know which team is going to show up each week.

Arizona Cardinals at Chicago Bears, 11 a.m., Fox

The Cardinals are coming off their bye and could have Kyler Murray back for this game in Chicago.

Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals, 11 a.m., CBS

The Bengals looked very impressive in their win over the Steelers. The Chargers did not impress against the Broncos.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons, 11 a.m., Fox

The Buccaneers rode Leonard Fournette to a big win over the Colts. If it ain't broke, don't fix it.


Sunday late games

Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Rams, 2:05 p.m., Fox

The Rams have lost three games in a row and have huge questions surrounding the team and quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Washington Football Team at Las Vegas Raiders, 2:05 p.m., Fox

The Raiders needed their win over the Cowboys on Thanksgiving. They could use another against the Washington Football Team.

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers, 2:25 p.m., CBS

The Ravens did not impress against the Browns, but a win is a win. The Steelers wished they could have beat the Bengals.

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, 2:25 p.m., CBS

The 49ers are suddenly red hot and could be the team that no one wants to face in the NFC postseason, should they earn a berth.

Sunday Night Football

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs, 6:20 p.m., NBC

This game has serious AFC West playoff implications and was flexed in this spot over the 49ers vs. Seahawks game. That was a good call, NFL.



Monday Night Football

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills, 6:15 p.m., ESPN

The winner of this game could end up winning the AFC East. This is a huge game and a great way to end Week 13 of the NFL season.

The Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans are on byes in Week 13.
Old 12-01-21, 09:49 PM
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Re: NFL 2021 Week 13 Thread
NFL Week 13 Broadcast Maps
