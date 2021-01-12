NFL 2021 Week 13 Thread

Thursday Night Football

Sunday early games

Sunday late games

Sunday Night Football

Monday Night Football

Both of these teams will have had a week to stew over their losses on Thanksgiving Day, although the Cowboys were much closer to winning than the Saints.The Dolphins have suddenly won four straight games after dropping seven in a row after their Week 1 win.Both of these teams missed huge opportunities in Week 12 losses, but Week 13 provides a chance to put those losses in the rear-view mirror.The Lions are still searching for their first win. The Vikings are searching for a playoff spot.The Eagles are an enigma. You just never know which team is going to show up each week.The Cardinals are coming off their bye and could have Kyler Murray back for this game in Chicago.The Bengals looked very impressive in their win over the Steelers. The Chargers did not impress against the Broncos.The Buccaneers rode Leonard Fournette to a big win over the Colts. If it ain't broke, don't fix it.The Rams have lost three games in a row and have huge questions surrounding the team and quarterback Matthew Stafford.The Raiders needed their win over the Cowboys on Thanksgiving. They could use another against the Washington Football Team.The Ravens did not impress against the Browns, but a win is a win. The Steelers wished they could have beat the Bengals.The 49ers are suddenly red hot and could be the team that no one wants to face in the NFC postseason, should they earn a berth.This game has serious AFC West playoff implications and was flexed in this spot over the 49ers vs. Seahawks game. That was a good call, NFL.The winner of this game could end up winning the AFC East. This is a huge game and a great way to end Week 13 of the NFL season.