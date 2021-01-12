NFL 2021 Week 13 Thread
#1
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 57,614
Received 2,178 Likes on 1,399 Posts
NFL 2021 Week 13 Thread
Thursday Night FootballDallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints, 6:20 p.m., Fox, NFL Network, Amazon
Both of these teams will have had a week to stew over their losses on Thanksgiving Day, although the Cowboys were much closer to winning than the Saints.
Sunday early gamesNew York Giants at Miami Dolphins, 11 a.m., Fox
The Dolphins have suddenly won four straight games after dropping seven in a row after their Week 1 win.
Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, 11 a.m., CBS
Both of these teams missed huge opportunities in Week 12 losses, but Week 13 provides a chance to put those losses in the rear-view mirror.
Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions, 11 a.m., CBS
The Lions are still searching for their first win. The Vikings are searching for a playoff spot.
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets, 11 a.m., CBS
The Eagles are an enigma. You just never know which team is going to show up each week.
Arizona Cardinals at Chicago Bears, 11 a.m., Fox
The Cardinals are coming off their bye and could have Kyler Murray back for this game in Chicago.
Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals, 11 a.m., CBS
The Bengals looked very impressive in their win over the Steelers. The Chargers did not impress against the Broncos.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons, 11 a.m., Fox
The Buccaneers rode Leonard Fournette to a big win over the Colts. If it ain't broke, don't fix it.
Sunday late gamesJacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Rams, 2:05 p.m., Fox
The Rams have lost three games in a row and have huge questions surrounding the team and quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Washington Football Team at Las Vegas Raiders, 2:05 p.m., Fox
The Raiders needed their win over the Cowboys on Thanksgiving. They could use another against the Washington Football Team.
Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers, 2:25 p.m., CBS
The Ravens did not impress against the Browns, but a win is a win. The Steelers wished they could have beat the Bengals.
San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks, 2:25 p.m., CBS
The 49ers are suddenly red hot and could be the team that no one wants to face in the NFC postseason, should they earn a berth.
Sunday Night FootballDenver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs, 6:20 p.m., NBC
This game has serious AFC West playoff implications and was flexed in this spot over the 49ers vs. Seahawks game. That was a good call, NFL.
Monday Night FootballNew England Patriots at Buffalo Bills, 6:15 p.m., ESPN
The winner of this game could end up winning the AFC East. This is a huge game and a great way to end Week 13 of the NFL season.
The Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans are on byes in Week 13.
#2
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 57,614
Received 2,178 Likes on 1,399 Posts
Re: NFL 2021 Week 13 Thread
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off