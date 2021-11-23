DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Sports Talk
Reload this Page >

NFL 2021 Week 12 Thread

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Sports Talk Discuss all things Sports Related

NFL 2021 Week 12 Thread

   
Old 11-23-21, 03:42 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 57,497
Received 2,159 Likes on 1,385 Posts
NFL 2021 Week 12 Thread

Thursday games

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, 10:30 a.m., Fox

These NFC North rivals are a combined 3-16-1 on the season and the Lions don't account for any of those wins with a 0-9-1 record.

Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys, 2:30 p.m., CBS

Every NFL team playing on Thanksgiving lost in Week 11. The Raiders and the Cowboys both looked terrible in their games on Sunday.

Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints, 6:20 p.m., NBC

The Bills continued to disappoint in their embarrassing loss against the Indianapolis Colts.


Sunday early games

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts, 11 a.m., Fox

The Colts are riding Jonathan Taylor and the running game. If it ain't broke, don't fix it.

New York Jets at Houston Texans, 11 a.m., CBS

The Texans stunned the Tennessee Titans in Week 11 and have a great chance to start a win streak against the Jets.

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants, 11 a.m., Fox

Jalen Hurts shined with his legs in the Eagles' Week 11 win over the Saints.

Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins, 11 a.m., Fox

The Dolphins' defense has impressed as of late and gets a chance to make a statement against the Panthers.

Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots, 11 a.m., CBS

The Patriots are suddenly in the conversation for the top seed in the AFC and would get closer to it with a win over the Titans.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals, 11 a.m., CBS

These AFC North foes always seem to have interesting games against each other.

Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars, 11 a.m., Fox

The Falcons could really use a win here to keep their slim NFC playoff hopes alive.


Sunday late games

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos, 2:05 p.m., CBS

The AFC West might be the most intriguing division in the NFL right now and both of these teams need a win to help their division title chances.

Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers, 2:25 p.m., Fox

The winner of this game gets a big boost in the playoff race, a race that is getting very interesting in the NFC.

Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers, 2:25 p.m., Fox

These two teams are suddenly fighting for a playoff berth.


Sunday Night Football

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens, 6:20 p.m., NBC

The Ravens won without Lamar Jackson in Week 11. They'll need the quarterback to beat the Browns in Week 12.

Monday Night Football

Seattle Seahawks at Washington Football Team, 6:15 p.m., ESPN

It's getting really ugly for the Seahawks. Is the end of the Russell Wilson-Pete Carroll era coming to Seattle?

The Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs are on byes in Week 12.
Decker is online now  
Reply Like
Old 11-23-21, 03:43 PM
  #2  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 57,497
Received 2,159 Likes on 1,385 Posts
Re: NFL 2021 Week 12 Thread
NFL Broadcast Maps, Week 12

https://506sports.com/nfl.php?yr=2021&wk=12
Decker is online now  
Reply Like
Old 11-23-21, 03:53 PM
  #3  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Rob V's Avatar
 
Join Date: Nov 2002
Location: On the lake
Posts: 11,523
Received 135 Likes on 112 Posts
Re: NFL 2021 Week 12 Thread
Jason Garrett fired as the Giants OC.
Rob V is offline  
Reply Like
Old 11-23-21, 04:48 PM
  #4  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Montreal, Canada
Posts: 32,812
Received 431 Likes on 306 Posts
Re: NFL 2021 Week 12 Thread
Well the Cowboys fired him for a reason but it seems that coaches always get recycled.
eXcentris is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Sports Talk
View Next Unread
The 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.