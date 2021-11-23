NFL 2021 Week 12 Thread

Thursday games

Sunday early games

Sunday late games

Sunday Night Football

Monday Night Football

These NFC North rivals are a combined 3-16-1 on the season and the Lions don't account for any of those wins with a 0-9-1 record.Every NFL team playing on Thanksgiving lost in Week 11. The Raiders and the Cowboys both looked terrible in their games on Sunday.The Bills continued to disappoint in their embarrassing loss against the Indianapolis Colts.The Colts are riding Jonathan Taylor and the running game. If it ain't broke, don't fix it.The Texans stunned the Tennessee Titans in Week 11 and have a great chance to start a win streak against the Jets.Jalen Hurts shined with his legs in the Eagles' Week 11 win over the Saints.The Dolphins' defense has impressed as of late and gets a chance to make a statement against the Panthers.The Patriots are suddenly in the conversation for the top seed in the AFC and would get closer to it with a win over the Titans.These AFC North foes always seem to have interesting games against each other.The Falcons could really use a win here to keep their slim NFC playoff hopes alive.The AFC West might be the most intriguing division in the NFL right now and both of these teams need a win to help their division title chances.The winner of this game gets a big boost in the playoff race, a race that is getting very interesting in the NFC.These two teams are suddenly fighting for a playoff berth.The Ravens won without Lamar Jackson in Week 11. They'll need the quarterback to beat the Browns in Week 12.It's getting really ugly for the Seahawks. Is the end of the Russell Wilson-Pete Carroll era coming to Seattle?