NFL 2021 Week 12 Thread
Thursday gamesChicago Bears at Detroit Lions, 10:30 a.m., Fox
These NFC North rivals are a combined 3-16-1 on the season and the Lions don't account for any of those wins with a 0-9-1 record.
Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys, 2:30 p.m., CBS
Every NFL team playing on Thanksgiving lost in Week 11. The Raiders and the Cowboys both looked terrible in their games on Sunday.
Buffalo Bills at New Orleans Saints, 6:20 p.m., NBC
The Bills continued to disappoint in their embarrassing loss against the Indianapolis Colts.
Sunday early gamesTampa Bay Buccaneers at Indianapolis Colts, 11 a.m., Fox
The Colts are riding Jonathan Taylor and the running game. If it ain't broke, don't fix it.
New York Jets at Houston Texans, 11 a.m., CBS
The Texans stunned the Tennessee Titans in Week 11 and have a great chance to start a win streak against the Jets.
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants, 11 a.m., Fox
Jalen Hurts shined with his legs in the Eagles' Week 11 win over the Saints.
Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins, 11 a.m., Fox
The Dolphins' defense has impressed as of late and gets a chance to make a statement against the Panthers.
Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots, 11 a.m., CBS
The Patriots are suddenly in the conversation for the top seed in the AFC and would get closer to it with a win over the Titans.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals, 11 a.m., CBS
These AFC North foes always seem to have interesting games against each other.
Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars, 11 a.m., Fox
The Falcons could really use a win here to keep their slim NFC playoff hopes alive.
Sunday late gamesLos Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos, 2:05 p.m., CBS
The AFC West might be the most intriguing division in the NFL right now and both of these teams need a win to help their division title chances.
Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers, 2:25 p.m., Fox
The winner of this game gets a big boost in the playoff race, a race that is getting very interesting in the NFC.
Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers, 2:25 p.m., Fox
These two teams are suddenly fighting for a playoff berth.
Sunday Night FootballCleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens, 6:20 p.m., NBC
The Ravens won without Lamar Jackson in Week 11. They'll need the quarterback to beat the Browns in Week 12.
Monday Night FootballSeattle Seahawks at Washington Football Team, 6:15 p.m., ESPN
It's getting really ugly for the Seahawks. Is the end of the Russell Wilson-Pete Carroll era coming to Seattle?
The Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs are on byes in Week 12.
Re: NFL 2021 Week 12 Thread
NFL Broadcast Maps, Week 12
https://506sports.com/nfl.php?yr=2021&wk=12
#4
DVD Talk Hero
Join Date: Jan 2000
Location: Montreal, Canada
Posts: 32,812
Received 431 Likes on 306 Posts
Re: NFL 2021 Week 12 Thread
Well the Cowboys fired him for a reason but it seems that coaches always get recycled.
