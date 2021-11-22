The 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot

Curt Schilling , 71.1%, 10 th year

, th year Barry Bonds, 61.8%, 10 th year

th year Roger Clemens, 61.6%, 10t h year

h year Scott Rolen, 52.9%, 5th year

year Omar Vizquel , 49.1%, 5th year

, Billy Wagner, 46.4 % , 7th year

Todd Helton, 44.9%, 4th year

Gary Sheffield, 40.6%, 8th yea r

r Andruw Jones, 33.9%, 5th year

Jeff Kent, 32.4%, 9th y ear

ear Manny Ramirez, 28.2%, 6th year

Sammy Sosa, 17.0%, 10th year

Andy Pettitte, 13.7%, 4 nd year

nd year Mark Buehrle , 11.0%, 2nd year

, Torii Hunter , 9.5%, 2nd year

Bobby Abreu , 8.7 %, 4th year

, 8.7 year Tim Hudson, 5.2%, 2nd year

It's that time of year again! The 2022 MLB Hall of Fame ballot was released today. It's loaded with quality players and questionable candidates. It's the last year for several guys who have caused debate. And the first year for others who will do the same.The question--Who would you vote for if you had the ballot in your hand?The rules are the same for you, as it is for the writers. You can only vote for a maximum of 10 players. Also, if you want to predict who you actually think will be voted in, that's fine. But the poll is for your personal picks.I apologize to the friends and loved ones of Bobby Abreu, Mark Buehrle, Tim Hudson, Torii Hunter, Andy Pettite and A.J. Pierzynski. You can choose the "other" option and cast a vote for them in the comments if you'd like. .Here are your returnees, along with the percentages they received a year ago: