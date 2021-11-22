View Poll Results: Who would you vote for to be inducted into the HOF in 2022?
The 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot
The 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot
It's that time of year again! The 2022 MLB Hall of Fame ballot was released today. It's loaded with quality players and questionable candidates. It's the last year for several guys who have caused debate. And the first year for others who will do the same.
The question--Who would you vote for if you had the ballot in your hand?
The rules are the same for you, as it is for the writers. You can only vote for a maximum of 10 players. Also, if you want to predict who you actually think will be voted in, that's fine. But the poll is for your personal picks.
I apologize to the friends and loved ones of Bobby Abreu, Mark Buehrle, Tim Hudson, Torii Hunter, Andy Pettite and A.J. Pierzynski. You can choose the "other" option and cast a vote for them in the comments if you'd like. .
Here are your returnees, along with the percentages they received a year ago:
- Curt Schilling, 71.1%, 10th year
- Barry Bonds, 61.8%, 10th year
- Roger Clemens, 61.6%, 10th year
- Scott Rolen,52.9%, 5th year
- Omar Vizquel, 49.1%, 5th year
- Billy Wagner,46.4%, 7th year
- Todd Helton, 44.9%, 4th year
- Gary Sheffield,40.6%, 8th year
- Andruw Jones,33.9%, 5th year
- Jeff Kent, 32.4%, 9th year
- Manny Ramirez, 28.2%, 6th year
- Sammy Sosa, 17.0%, 10th year
- Andy Pettitte, 13.7%, 4nd year
- Mark Buehrle, 11.0%, 2nd year
- Torii Hunter, 9.5%, 2nd year
- Bobby Abreu, 8.7%, 4th year
- Tim Hudson, 5.2%, 2nd year
Re: The 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame Ballot
I always like to note who's coming up on future ballots. This is especially helpful considering some big names will come off after this year.
2023: Carlos Beltran, Francisco Rodriguez
2024: Adrian Beltre, Joe Mauer, Chase Utley, David Wright
2025: CC Sabathia, Ichiro
2026: Ryan Braun, Alex Gordon
2027: Buster Posey
