View Poll Results: Will the USFL last beyond 2022?
Yes
0
0%
Maybe have to see games first
0
0%
Hell No!! Its DOA
0
0%
Voters: 0. You may not vote on this poll

USFL reboot  Coming in 2022

   
USFL reboot  Coming in 2022
The 8 teams were announced today

Re: USFL reboot  Coming in 2022
FOX Sports owns the league and Daryl Moose Johnston is one of the league’s executives.

