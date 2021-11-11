NFL 2021 Season Week 10 Thread
#1
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 57,313
Received 2,123 Likes on 1,364 Posts
NFL 2021 Season Week 10 Thread
Thursday Night FootballBaltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins, 6:20 p.m., Fox, NFL Network, Amazon
The Baltimore Ravens' offense just continues to impress. Will the Dolphins be able to contain Lamar Jackson?
Sunday early gamesBuffalo Bills at New York Jets, 11 a.m., CBS
The Bills are coming off a shocking loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, which is probably very bad news for the Jets.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Washington Football Team, 11 a.m., Fox
The Buccaneers had a bye last week and improved their playoff positioning thanks to several NFC contenders losing. They should improve it with another win here.
Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys, 11 a.m., Fox
This game game a lot more interesting after the Falcons beat the New Orleans Saints and the Cowboys lost to the Denver Broncos in Week 9.
New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans, 11 a.m., CBS
No Derrick Henry, no problem for the Titans? Tennessee impressed against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9. Will it keep it up against the Saints?
Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, 11 a.m., CBS
The Jaguars shocked the Bills in Week 9, but the Colts have been playing well and are at home for this one, so they probably won't take Jacksonville lightly.
Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers, 11 a.m., Fox
Is this the week the Lions get a win? The Steelers are coming off a short week after playing on Monday Night Football in Week 9, while Detroit is rested from its bye.
Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots, 11 a.m., CBS
Both of these teams are fighting for an AFC playoff berth and this game could be a pivotal one in the postseason race in that conference.
Sunday late gamesMinnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers, 2:05 p.m., Fox
The Vikings had their chances to beat the Ravens in Week 9, but couldn't capitalize on them. Will they bounce back against Justin Herbert and the Chargers?
Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals, 2:05 p.m., Fox
The Arizona Cardinals impressed in their Week 9 win over the San Francisco 49ers, while the Panthers struggled again. Will Carolina challenge Arizona?
Philadelphia Eagles at Denver Broncos, 2:25 p.m., CBS
The Broncos had one of the shocking results of Week 9 when they manhandled the Dallas Cowboys to get a pivotal victory.
Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers, 2:25 p.m., CBS
The Seahawks need a win here to stay afloat in the playoff race, while the Packers could really use a bounce back performance to help their seeding.
Sunday Night FootballKansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders, 6:20 p.m., NBC
The AFC West playoff race is very tight and this game could go a long way in deciding who makes the postseason out of the division.
Monday Night FootballLos Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers, 6:15 p.m., ESPN
Both of these teams are coming off losses in Week 9. The Rams can't afford a loss to fall further behind the Cardinals. The 49ers need a win to keep any postseason hope alive.
The Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Houston Texans and New York Giants are on byes this week.
#2
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 57,313
Received 2,123 Likes on 1,364 Posts
Re: NFL 2021 Season Week 10 Thread
Finally, the week I bought two Raiders PSLs for! Looking forward to that SNF game.
NFL Broadcast Maps
NFL Broadcast Maps
#3
DVD Talk God
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 66,753
Received 1,203 Likes on 892 Posts
Re: NFL 2021 Season Week 10 Thread
Hopefully Von Miller will be cleared to play this week.
Unless the Cardinals go on a losing streak, the Rams pretty much have a firm hold on the Wild Card. They can't slip up.
Unless the Cardinals go on a losing streak, the Rams pretty much have a firm hold on the Wild Card. They can't slip up.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off