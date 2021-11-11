NFL 2021 Season Week 10 Thread

Thursday Night Football

Sunday early games

Sunday late games

Sunday Night Football

Monday Night Football

The Baltimore Ravens' offense just continues to impress. Will the Dolphins be able to contain Lamar Jackson?The Bills are coming off a shocking loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, which is probably very bad news for the Jets.The Buccaneers had a bye last week and improved their playoff positioning thanks to several NFC contenders losing. They should improve it with another win here.This game game a lot more interesting after the Falcons beat the New Orleans Saints and the Cowboys lost to the Denver Broncos in Week 9.No Derrick Henry, no problem for the Titans? Tennessee impressed against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9. Will it keep it up against the Saints?The Jaguars shocked the Bills in Week 9, but the Colts have been playing well and are at home for this one, so they probably won't take Jacksonville lightly.Is this the week the Lions get a win? The Steelers are coming off a short week after playing on Monday Night Football in Week 9, while Detroit is rested from its bye.Both of these teams are fighting for an AFC playoff berth and this game could be a pivotal one in the postseason race in that conference.The Vikings had their chances to beat the Ravens in Week 9, but couldn't capitalize on them. Will they bounce back against Justin Herbert and the Chargers?The Arizona Cardinals impressed in their Week 9 win over the San Francisco 49ers, while the Panthers struggled again. Will Carolina challenge Arizona?The Broncos had one of the shocking results of Week 9 when they manhandled the Dallas Cowboys to get a pivotal victory.The Seahawks need a win here to stay afloat in the playoff race, while the Packers could really use a bounce back performance to help their seeding.The AFC West playoff race is very tight and this game could go a long way in deciding who makes the postseason out of the division.Both of these teams are coming off losses in Week 9. The Rams can't afford a loss to fall further behind the Cardinals. The 49ers need a win to keep any postseason hope alive.