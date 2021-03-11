Official 2021-2022 NCAA College Basketball Regular Season Thread

Best 2021-22 opening night mens college basketball matchups

Duke vs. Kentucky; New York, N.Y. (Champions Classic)

Kansas vs. Michigan State; New York, N.Y. (Champions Classic)

Oakland at West Virginia

Morehead State at Auburn

Bucknell at NC State

Evansville at Cincinnati

Loyola Maryland at North Carolina

Akron at Ohio State

Texas Southern at Oregon

College basketball 2021-22 nonconference tournament schedule

Champions Classic (New York, N.Y.): Nov. 9

(New York, N.Y.): Nov. 9 2K Classic (Newark, N.J.): Nov. 18-19

(Newark, N.J.): Nov. 18-19 Charleston Classic (Charleston, S.C.): Nov. 18-19, 21

(Charleston, S.C.): Nov. 18-19, 21 Myrtle Beach Invitational (Myrtle Beach, S.C.): Nov. 18-19, 21

(Myrtle Beach, S.C.): Nov. 18-19, 21 Hall of Fame Tip-Off (Uncasville, Conn.): Nov. 20-21

(Uncasville, Conn.): Nov. 20-21 Maui Invitational (Lahaina, Hawaii): Nov. 22-24

(Lahaina, Hawaii): Nov. 22-24 Battle 4 Atlantis (Paradise Island, Bahamas): Nov. 24-26

(Paradise Island, Bahamas): Nov. 24-26 NIT Season Tip-Off (Brooklyn, N.Y.): Nov. 24, 26

(Brooklyn, N.Y.): Nov. 24, 26 ESPN Events Invitational (Lake Buena Vista, Fla.): Nov. 25-26, 28

(Lake Buena Vista, Fla.): Nov. 25-26, 28 Wooden Legacy (Anaheim, Calif.): Nov. 25-26

(Anaheim, Calif.): Nov. 25-26 Diamond Head Classic (Honolulu, Hawaii): Dec. 22-23, 25

AP Top 25 Poll: Preseason

Others receiving votes:

Michigan State 87, Indiana 41, USC 30, Arizona 26, Virginia Tech 25, Oklahoma State 25, Xavier 22, Texas Tech 17, Richmond 13, Rutgers 11, Colorado State 11, Belmont 7, LSU 7, St. John's 5, Mississippi State 5, Syracuse 5, San Diego State 5, Drake 4, Colorado 4, BYU 3, Louisville 3, Notre Dame 3

Okay, we are now less than a week from the start of the 2021-2022 NCAA Basketball season. Should be an interesting and competitive one.Highlights of opening night :Duke and Kentucky highlight opening night with both teams looking to turn the page after challenging seasons. Both storied programs missed the NCAA Tournament in 2021 with the Blue Devils finishing 13-11 and the Wildcats 9-16.Kansas and Michigan State face off in the other Champions Classic matchup. The Spartans are 2-1 in the event against the Jayhawks with Tom Izzo topping Bill Self in 2012 and 2015.____________________________________________________1: Gonzaga2: UCLA3: Kansas4: Villanova5: Texas6: Michigan7: Purdue8: Baylor9: Duke10 : Kentucky11 : Illinois12 : Memphis13 : Oregon14 : Alabama15 : Houston16 : Arkansas17 : Ohio St.18 : Tennessee19 : North Carolina20 : Florida State21 : Maryland22 : Auburn23 : St. Bonaventure24 : Connecticut25 : Virginia