Official 2021-2022 NCAA College Basketball Regular Season Thread
Okay, we are now less than a week from the start of the 2021-2022 NCAA Basketball season. Should be an interesting and competitive one.
Highlights of opening night :
Kansas and Michigan State face off in the other Champions Classic matchup. The Spartans are 2-1 in the event against the Jayhawks with Tom Izzo topping Bill Self in 2012 and 2015.
Full Opening Night Schedule
2: UCLA
3: Kansas
4: Villanova
5: Texas
6: Michigan
7: Purdue
8: Baylor
9: Duke
10 : Kentucky
11 : Illinois
12 : Memphis
13 : Oregon
14 : Alabama
15 : Houston
16 : Arkansas
17 : Ohio St.
18 : Tennessee
19 : North Carolina
20 : Florida State
21 : Maryland
22 : Auburn
23 : St. Bonaventure
24 : Connecticut
25 : Virginia
Others receiving votes: Michigan State 87, Indiana 41, USC 30, Arizona 26, Virginia Tech 25, Oklahoma State 25, Xavier 22, Texas Tech 17, Richmond 13, Rutgers 11, Colorado State 11, Belmont 7, LSU 7, St. John's 5, Mississippi State 5, Syracuse 5, San Diego State 5, Drake 4, Colorado 4, BYU 3, Louisville 3, Notre Dame 3
College basketball 2021-22 nonconference tournament schedule
- Champions Classic (New York, N.Y.): Nov. 9
- 2K Classic (Newark, N.J.): Nov. 18-19
- Charleston Classic (Charleston, S.C.): Nov. 18-19, 21
- Myrtle Beach Invitational (Myrtle Beach, S.C.): Nov. 18-19, 21
- Hall of Fame Tip-Off (Uncasville, Conn.): Nov. 20-21
- Maui Invitational (Lahaina, Hawaii): Nov. 22-24
- Battle 4 Atlantis (Paradise Island, Bahamas): Nov. 24-26
- NIT Season Tip-Off (Brooklyn, N.Y.): Nov. 24, 26
- ESPN Events Invitational (Lake Buena Vista, Fla.): Nov. 25-26, 28
- Wooden Legacy (Anaheim, Calif.): Nov. 25-26
- Diamond Head Classic (Honolulu, Hawaii): Dec. 22-23, 25
