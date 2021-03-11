DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Sports Talk
Reload this Page >

NFL 2021 Week 9 Thread

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Sports Talk Discuss all things Sports Related

NFL 2021 Week 9 Thread

   
Old 11-03-21, 10:23 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 57,182
Received 2,107 Likes on 1,354 Posts
NFL 2021 Week 9 Thread
Big news is that Aaron Rodgers tested positive for Covid and will be out of the Chiefs - Packers game. So still no Jake from State Farm Bowl (Mahomes was out with a knee injury the only previous time the two teams met in the Mahomes era, three years ago).

Thursday Night Football

New York Jets at Indianapolis Colts, 5:20 p.m., Fox, NFL Network, Amazon

The Jets shocked the Bengals in Week 8, 34-31, with Mike White as their starting quarterback.

Sunday early games

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints, 11 a.m., Fox

The Saints picked up a costly win over the Buccaneers in Week 8 when quarterback Jameis Winston went down with an injury.

Denver Broncos at Dallas Cowboys, 11 a.m., Fox

Cooper Rush led the Cowboys to a big win over the Vikings in Week 8 with Dak Prescott sidelined.

New England Patriots at Carolina Panthers, 11 a.m., CBS

The Patriots suddenly look like contenders after their big win over the Chargers.

Minnesota Vikings at Baltimore Ravens, 11 a.m., Fox

The Ravens are coming off their bye week while the Vikings are coming off a tough loss to the Cowboys.

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals, 11 a.m., CBS

These AFC North rivals both dropped tough games in Week 8.

Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars, 11 a.m., CBS

This game has the potential to be among the most lopsided games of the year.

Houston Texans at Miami Dolphins, 11 a.m., Fox

Will Tua Tagovailoa still be the quarterback for Miami?

Las Vegas Raiders at New York Giants, 11 a.m., CBS

The Raiders are coming off a much-needed bye heading into this one, while the Giants had to play on Monday night.

Sunday late games

Los Angeles Chargers at Philadelphia Eagles, 2:05 p.m., CBS

The Chargers can't afford to slip up here if it wants to stay in the AFC playoff race.

Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs, 2:25 p.m., Fox

The Packers had a mini-bye after their win over the Cardinals in Week 8.

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers, 2:25 p.m., Fox

San Francisco looked pretty good in the Week 8 win over the Bears, but it was the Bears.

Sunday Night Football

Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Rams, 6:20 p.m., NBC

Derrick Henry's status looms large over this game for the Titans, and their season.

Monday Night Football

Chicago Bears at Pittsburgh Steelers, 6:15 p.m., ESPN

If you like a defensive battle (or a battle between struggling offenses), then this is probably your game.

__________________________

Week 9 TV Maps
Decker is online now  
Reply Like
Old 11-03-21, 10:43 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk God
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 66,610
Received 1,190 Likes on 883 Posts
Re: NFL 2021 Week 9 Thread
Rodgers has Covid-19 and he's unvaccinated. He's out Sunday and at least 10 days.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Sports Talk
View Next Unread
NFL Week 8 Thread

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.