NFL 2021 Week 9 Thread

Thursday Night Football

Sunday early games

Sunday late games

Sunday Night Football

Monday Night Football

Big news is that Aaron Rodgers tested positive for Covid and will be out of the Chiefs - Packers game. So still no Jake from State Farm Bowl (Mahomes was out with a knee injury the only previous time the two teams met in the Mahomes era, three years ago).The Jets shocked the Bengals in Week 8, 34-31, with Mike White as their starting quarterback.The Saints picked up a costly win over the Buccaneers in Week 8 when quarterback Jameis Winston went down with an injury.Cooper Rush led the Cowboys to a big win over the Vikings in Week 8 with Dak Prescott sidelined.The Patriots suddenly look like contenders after their big win over the Chargers.The Ravens are coming off their bye week while the Vikings are coming off a tough loss to the Cowboys.These AFC North rivals both dropped tough games in Week 8.This game has the potential to be among the most lopsided games of the year.Will Tua Tagovailoa still be the quarterback for Miami?The Raiders are coming off a much-needed bye heading into this one, while the Giants had to play on Monday night.The Chargers can't afford to slip up here if it wants to stay in the AFC playoff race.The Packers had a mini-bye after their win over the Cardinals in Week 8.San Francisco looked pretty good in the Week 8 win over the Bears, but it was the Bears.Derrick Henry's status looms large over this game for the Titans, and their season.If you like a defensive battle (or a battle between struggling offenses), then this is probably your game.__________________________