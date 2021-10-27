NFL Week 8 Thread
#1
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 57,101
NFL Week 8 Thread
Wow, a very nice slate of National games, and we actually start the week with the super-rare Must-See Thursday game!
The Arizona Cardinals are 7-0. The Green Bay Packers are 6-1 (having won six straight). The winner of this game will received a huge boost in the NFC playoff race.
The Bengals have suddenly thrust themselves in the AFC title contender discussion and get to take on a struggling Jets team in Week 8.
Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts, 10 a.m., CBS
The Tennessee Titans looked very good in a dismantling of the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7. The Colts looked improved in a win over the 49ers.
Los Angeles Rams at Houston Texans, 10 a.m., Fox
The Rams struggled with the Detroit Lions in Week 7. Will they have any problems with the Houston Texans in Week 8?
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns, 10 a.m., CBS
Both of these teams could really use a win to avoid falling further behind the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens.
Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions, 10 a.m., Fox
Is this the week the the Lions break through for their first week of the season after playing the Rams close in Week 7?
San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears, 10 a.m., Fox
The San Francisco 49ers were among the NFC favorites before the season. They have not played anything like it so far this season.
Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons, 10 a.m., Fox
The Panthers and Falcons seem to be going in different directions with Carolina struggling and Atlanta suddenly looking much improved.
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, 10 a.m., CBS
Will the Bills get back on track after their bye week? The Dolphins have lost a lot of very close games so far this season.
Mac Jones is improving. Can he help the Patriots win a shootout with the Chargers in Los Angeles?
Jacksonville Jaguars at Seattle Seahawks, 1:05 p.m., CBS
The 1-5 Jaguars have a great chance to pick up their second win of the season against the Seahawks without Russell Wilson.
Washington Football Team at Denver Broncos, 1:25 p.m., Fox
Both of these teams are really struggling so the good news is that one of them will in all likelihood win this game. Which team will it be?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 1:25 p.m., Fox
The Buccaneers are rolling. Can the Saints keep up with them and make a statement in this game?
Both of these teams were off last week, so they have had plenty of time to prepare for this prime time showdown. Will we see a classic?
The Chiefs have not looked like the Chiefs so far this season. Do they start to turn things around against a Giants team that really stepped up in Week 7?
The Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders are on a bye in Week 8.
Thursday Night FootballGreen Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals, 5:20 p.m., Fox, NFL Network, Amazon
The Arizona Cardinals are 7-0. The Green Bay Packers are 6-1 (having won six straight). The winner of this game will received a huge boost in the NFC playoff race.
Sunday early gamesCincinnati Bengals at New York Jets, 10 a.m., CBS
The Bengals have suddenly thrust themselves in the AFC title contender discussion and get to take on a struggling Jets team in Week 8.
Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts, 10 a.m., CBS
The Tennessee Titans looked very good in a dismantling of the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7. The Colts looked improved in a win over the 49ers.
Los Angeles Rams at Houston Texans, 10 a.m., Fox
The Rams struggled with the Detroit Lions in Week 7. Will they have any problems with the Houston Texans in Week 8?
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns, 10 a.m., CBS
Both of these teams could really use a win to avoid falling further behind the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens.
Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions, 10 a.m., Fox
Is this the week the the Lions break through for their first week of the season after playing the Rams close in Week 7?
San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears, 10 a.m., Fox
The San Francisco 49ers were among the NFC favorites before the season. They have not played anything like it so far this season.
Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons, 10 a.m., Fox
The Panthers and Falcons seem to be going in different directions with Carolina struggling and Atlanta suddenly looking much improved.
Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, 10 a.m., CBS
Will the Bills get back on track after their bye week? The Dolphins have lost a lot of very close games so far this season.
Sunday late gamesNew England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers, 1:05 p.m., CBS
Mac Jones is improving. Can he help the Patriots win a shootout with the Chargers in Los Angeles?
Jacksonville Jaguars at Seattle Seahawks, 1:05 p.m., CBS
The 1-5 Jaguars have a great chance to pick up their second win of the season against the Seahawks without Russell Wilson.
Washington Football Team at Denver Broncos, 1:25 p.m., Fox
Both of these teams are really struggling so the good news is that one of them will in all likelihood win this game. Which team will it be?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 1:25 p.m., Fox
The Buccaneers are rolling. Can the Saints keep up with them and make a statement in this game?
Sunday Night FootballDallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings, 5:20 p.m., NBC
Both of these teams were off last week, so they have had plenty of time to prepare for this prime time showdown. Will we see a classic?
Monday Night FootballNew York Giants at Kansas City Chiefs, 5:15 p.m., ESPN
The Chiefs have not looked like the Chiefs so far this season. Do they start to turn things around against a Giants team that really stepped up in Week 7?
The Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders are on a bye in Week 8.
#2
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 57,101
Re: NFL Week 8 Thread
NFL Broadcast Maps :
https://506sports.com/nfl.php?yr=2021&wk=8
https://506sports.com/nfl.php?yr=2021&wk=8
#3
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 57,101
Re: NFL Week 8 Thread
Mike White to start at QB for the J-E-T--S. Over/Under on White Lotus jokes during the game?
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off