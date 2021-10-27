NFL Week 8 Thread

Thursday Night Football

Sunday early games

Sunday late games

Sunday Night Football

Monday Night Football

Wow, a very nice slate of National games, and we actually start the week with the super-rare Must-See Thursday game!The Arizona Cardinals are 7-0. The Green Bay Packers are 6-1 (having won six straight). The winner of this game will received a huge boost in the NFC playoff race.The Bengals have suddenly thrust themselves in the AFC title contender discussion and get to take on a struggling Jets team in Week 8.The Tennessee Titans looked very good in a dismantling of the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7. The Colts looked improved in a win over the 49ers.The Rams struggled with the Detroit Lions in Week 7. Will they have any problems with the Houston Texans in Week 8?Both of these teams could really use a win to avoid falling further behind the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens.Is this the week the the Lions break through for their first week of the season after playing the Rams close in Week 7?The San Francisco 49ers were among the NFC favorites before the season. They have not played anything like it so far this season.The Panthers and Falcons seem to be going in different directions with Carolina struggling and Atlanta suddenly looking much improved.Will the Bills get back on track after their bye week? The Dolphins have lost a lot of very close games so far this season.Mac Jones is improving. Can he help the Patriots win a shootout with the Chargers in Los Angeles?The 1-5 Jaguars have a great chance to pick up their second win of the season against the Seahawks without Russell Wilson.Both of these teams are really struggling so the good news is that one of them will in all likelihood win this game. Which team will it be?The Buccaneers are rolling. Can the Saints keep up with them and make a statement in this game?Both of these teams were off last week, so they have had plenty of time to prepare for this prime time showdown. Will we see a classic?The Chiefs have not looked like the Chiefs so far this season. Do they start to turn things around against a Giants team that really stepped up in Week 7?