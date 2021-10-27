DVD Talk Forum

NFL Week 8 Thread

NFL Week 8 Thread

   
10-27-21, 08:01 PM
Decker
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 57,101
Received 2,081 Likes on 1,336 Posts
NFL Week 8 Thread
Wow, a very nice slate of National games, and we actually start the week with the super-rare Must-See Thursday game!

Thursday Night Football

Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals, 5:20 p.m., Fox, NFL Network, Amazon

The Arizona Cardinals are 7-0. The Green Bay Packers are 6-1 (having won six straight). The winner of this game will received a huge boost in the NFC playoff race.

Sunday early games

Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets, 10 a.m., CBS

The Bengals have suddenly thrust themselves in the AFC title contender discussion and get to take on a struggling Jets team in Week 8.

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts, 10 a.m., CBS

The Tennessee Titans looked very good in a dismantling of the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7. The Colts looked improved in a win over the 49ers.

Los Angeles Rams at Houston Texans, 10 a.m., Fox

The Rams struggled with the Detroit Lions in Week 7. Will they have any problems with the Houston Texans in Week 8?

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns, 10 a.m., CBS

Both of these teams could really use a win to avoid falling further behind the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens.

Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions, 10 a.m., Fox

Is this the week the the Lions break through for their first week of the season after playing the Rams close in Week 7?

San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears, 10 a.m., Fox

The San Francisco 49ers were among the NFC favorites before the season. They have not played anything like it so far this season.

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons, 10 a.m., Fox

The Panthers and Falcons seem to be going in different directions with Carolina struggling and Atlanta suddenly looking much improved.

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, 10 a.m., CBS

Will the Bills get back on track after their bye week? The Dolphins have lost a lot of very close games so far this season.

Sunday late games

New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers, 1:05 p.m., CBS

Mac Jones is improving. Can he help the Patriots win a shootout with the Chargers in Los Angeles?

Jacksonville Jaguars at Seattle Seahawks, 1:05 p.m., CBS

The 1-5 Jaguars have a great chance to pick up their second win of the season against the Seahawks without Russell Wilson.

Washington Football Team at Denver Broncos, 1:25 p.m., Fox

Both of these teams are really struggling so the good news is that one of them will in all likelihood win this game. Which team will it be?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints, 1:25 p.m., Fox

The Buccaneers are rolling. Can the Saints keep up with them and make a statement in this game?

Sunday Night Football

Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings, 5:20 p.m., NBC

Both of these teams were off last week, so they have had plenty of time to prepare for this prime time showdown. Will we see a classic?

Monday Night Football

New York Giants at Kansas City Chiefs, 5:15 p.m., ESPN

The Chiefs have not looked like the Chiefs so far this season. Do they start to turn things around against a Giants team that really stepped up in Week 7?

The Baltimore Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders are on a bye in Week 8.
10-27-21, 08:03 PM
Decker
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 57,101
Received 2,081 Likes on 1,336 Posts
Re: NFL Week 8 Thread
NFL Broadcast Maps :
https://506sports.com/nfl.php?yr=2021&wk=8
10-27-21, 09:37 PM
Decker
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 57,101
Received 2,081 Likes on 1,336 Posts
Re: NFL Week 8 Thread
Mike White to start at QB for the J-E-T--S. Over/Under on White Lotus jokes during the game?
