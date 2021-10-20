NFL Week 7 Thread
NFL Week 7 Thread
Thursday Night FootballDenver Broncos at Cleveland Browns, 5:20 p.m., Fox, NFL Network, Amazon
The Broncos have dropped three straight and the Browns have lost two straight. Which team will move about .500 with a win in Week 7?
Sunday early gamesCarolina Panthers at New York Giants, 10 a.m., Fox
Carolina was 3-0 after the first three weeks of the season, but now finds itself 3-3. The Giants are just 1-5 and have the worst scoring differential in the NFC at -63.
New York Jets at New England Patriots, 10 a.m., CBS
The Patriots suffered a brutal loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6 and face a Jets team coming off a bye in Week 7.
Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans, 10 a.m., CBS
The Chiefs got back on track with a big win over Washington, but face a tough challenge from Derrick Henry and the Titans.
Washington Football Team at Green Bay Packers, 10 a.m., Fox
Aaron Rodgers and company are 5-1 on the season after their win over the Chicago Bears last week. Washington is just 2-4.
Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins, 10 a.m., Fox
Can Tua Tagovailoa lead Miami to a win against the Falcons?
Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens, 10 a.m., CBS
The Bengals find themselves one game behind the Ravens in the AFC North race heading into this pivotal showdown.
Sunday late gamesDetroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams, 1:05 p.m., Fox
The Rams are impressing on offense and defense ahead of this game against the winless Lions.
Philadelphia Eagles at Las Vegas Raiders, 1:05 p.m., Fox
The Raiders fired their coach and won their game in Week 6. Can Kenyan Drake deliver again for Las Vegas?
Houston Texans at Arizona Cardinals, 1:25 p.m., CBS
The Cardinals are 6-0. Yes, the Cardinals are 6-0. Who saw that coming before the season?
Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:25 p.m., CBS
Tampa Bay has had extra time to prepare for this game against the Bears. Will it be a blow out?
Sunday Night FootballIndianapolis Colts at San Francisco 49ers, 5:20 p.m., NBC
Yes, a lot of the season is left, but both of these teams desperately need a win in this game to help their playoff chances.
Monday Night FootballNew Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks, 5:15 p.m., ESPN
The Seahawks get another featured game after being on Sunday Night Football last week. The Saints come into this game off a bye.
Teams on bye in Week 7The Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers do not play in Week 7.
Re: NFL Week 7 Thread
Week 7 Broadcast Maps
https://506sports.com/nfl.php?yr=2021&wk=7
(Slim pickings on the CBS DH this week)
Re: NFL Week 7 Thread
Winston vs Geno on MNF
Third week in a row the Seahawks are in prime time and they are becoming the West Coast version of the Cowboys.
Nobody outside of Seattle cares about them.
