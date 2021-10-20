NFL Week 7 Thread

Thursday Night Football

Sunday early games

Sunday late games

Sunday Night Football

Monday Night Football

Teams on bye in Week 7

The Broncos have dropped three straight and the Browns have lost two straight. Which team will move about .500 with a win in Week 7?Carolina was 3-0 after the first three weeks of the season, but now finds itself 3-3. The Giants are just 1-5 and have the worst scoring differential in the NFC at -63.The Patriots suffered a brutal loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6 and face a Jets team coming off a bye in Week 7.The Chiefs got back on track with a big win over Washington, but face a tough challenge from Derrick Henry and the Titans.Aaron Rodgers and company are 5-1 on the season after their win over the Chicago Bears last week. Washington is just 2-4.Can Tua Tagovailoa lead Miami to a win against the Falcons?The Bengals find themselves one game behind the Ravens in the AFC North race heading into this pivotal showdown.The Rams are impressing on offense and defense ahead of this game against the winless Lions.The Raiders fired their coach and won their game in Week 6. Can Kenyan Drake deliver again for Las Vegas?The Cardinals are 6-0. Yes, the Cardinals are 6-0. Who saw that coming before the season?Tampa Bay has had extra time to prepare for this game against the Bears. Will it be a blow out?Yes, a lot of the season is left, but both of these teams desperately need a win in this game to help their playoff chances.The Seahawks get another featured game after being on Sunday Night Football last week. The Saints come into this game off a bye.The Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers do not play in Week 7.