NFL Week 6 Thread
Thursday Night FootballTampa Bay Buccaneers at Philadelphia Eagles, 5:20 p.m., Fox, NFL Network, Amazon Prime
Tom Brady threw five touchdown passes in Week 5. Can the Eagles' defense slow him down in Week 6? It won't be easy against that Buccaneers' offense.
Sunday very early gameMiami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars, 6:30 a.m., CBS
These two teams are a combined 1-9 on the season and get to face off in the early-morning London game. Obviously, both could really use a victory, but the Jaguars, who have lost 20 straight game, could really really use one.
Sunday early gamesKansas City Chiefs at Washington Football Team, 10 a.m., CBS
Hard to believe that the Chiefs are just 2-3 and in last place in the AFC West. A visit to Washington provides them a chance to start to turn things around.
Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants, 10 a.m., Fox
The Giants got beat up against the Cowboys. Facing the Rams and their physical defense will not be any easier.
Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts, 10 a.m., CBS
Davis Mills looks much-improved against the Patriots. Can he continue to step up for the Texans in Week 6?
Cincinnati Bengals at Detroit Lions, 10 a.m., Fox
The Bengals dropped a very close one to the Packers in Week 5, but have a great bounce back opportunity against the winless Lions.
Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears, 10 a.m., Fox
The Bears and Justin Fields appear to be making some strides, but the Packers represent a very tough test for the young quarterback.
Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens, 10 a.m., CBS
This game could be very intriguing. Can the Baltimore defense slow down Justin Herbert and the Chargers? The Browns couldn't last week.
Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers, 10 a.m., Fox
The Panthers came back to earth after a very hot start to the season. Can they bounce back against the Vikings?
Sunday late gamesArizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns, 1:05 p.m., Fox
A lot of eyes could be on this showdown. An Arizona win would convince a lot of people that they are in fact, "for real" this season.
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos, 1:25 p.m., CBS
Both of these teams started 3-0 on the season and have since lost two straight each. The winner gets a big boost in the AFC West race.
Dallas Cowboys at New England Patriots, 1:25 p.m., CBS
The Cowboys look really good this season and would move to 5-1 with a win and likely take complete control in the NFC East.
Sunday Night FootballSeattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers, 5:20 p.m., NBC
This isn't the most appetizing Sunday Night Football matchup but it will be interesting to see how Geno Smith fares in his first start for Seattle.
Monday Night FootballBuffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans, 5:15 p.m., ESPN
The Buffalo Bills look like the best team in the AFC, but the Titans are no pushover with Derrick Henry leading the way.
Teams on bye in Week 6The Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers are on byes this week.
Re: NFL Week 6 Thread
NFL Broadcast Maps, Week 6
https://506sports.com/nfl.php?yr=2021&wk=6
NFL Lines, Week 6
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Philadelphia Eagles TB -7
Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (in London) MIA -3.5
Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts IND -9.5
Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears GB -4.5
Kansas City Chiefs at Washington Football Team KC -6.5
Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers MIN -1.5
Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens BAL -3
Cincinnati Bengals at Detroit Lions CIN -3.5
Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants LAR -10.5
Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns CLE -3
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos DEN -3.5
Dallas Cowboys at New England Patriots DAL -4
Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers PIT -4.5
Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans BUF -4.5
