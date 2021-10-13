NFL Week 6 Thread

Thursday Night Football

Sunday very early game

Sunday early games

Sunday late games

Sunday Night Football

Monday Night Football

Teams on bye in Week 6

Tom Brady threw five touchdown passes in Week 5. Can the Eagles' defense slow him down in Week 6? It won't be easy against that Buccaneers' offense.These two teams are a combined 1-9 on the season and get to face off in the early-morning London game. Obviously, both could really use a victory, but the Jaguars, who have lost 20 straight game, could really really use one.Hard to believe that the Chiefs are just 2-3 and in last place in the AFC West. A visit to Washington provides them a chance to start to turn things around.The Giants got beat up against the Cowboys. Facing the Rams and their physical defense will not be any easier.Davis Mills looks much-improved against the Patriots. Can he continue to step up for the Texans in Week 6?The Bengals dropped a very close one to the Packers in Week 5, but have a great bounce back opportunity against the winless Lions.The Bears and Justin Fields appear to be making some strides, but the Packers represent a very tough test for the young quarterback.This game could be very intriguing. Can the Baltimore defense slow down Justin Herbert and the Chargers? The Browns couldn't last week.The Panthers came back to earth after a very hot start to the season. Can they bounce back against the Vikings?A lot of eyes could be on this showdown. An Arizona win would convince a lot of people that they are in fact, "for real" this season.Both of these teams started 3-0 on the season and have since lost two straight each. The winner gets a big boost in the AFC West race.The Cowboys look really good this season and would move to 5-1 with a win and likely take complete control in the NFC East.This isn't the most appetizing Sunday Night Football matchup but it will be interesting to see how Geno Smith fares in his first start for Seattle.The Buffalo Bills look like the best team in the AFC, but the Titans are no pushover with Derrick Henry leading the way.The Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers are on byes this week.