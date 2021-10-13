DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > General Discussions > Sports Talk
Reload this Page >

NFL Week 6 Thread

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Sports Talk Discuss all things Sports Related

NFL Week 6 Thread

   
Old 10-13-21, 11:58 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 56,858
Received 2,019 Likes on 1,296 Posts
NFL Week 6 Thread

Thursday Night Football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Philadelphia Eagles, 5:20 p.m., Fox, NFL Network, Amazon Prime

Tom Brady threw five touchdown passes in Week 5. Can the Eagles' defense slow him down in Week 6? It won't be easy against that Buccaneers' offense.

Sunday very early game

Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars, 6:30 a.m., CBS

These two teams are a combined 1-9 on the season and get to face off in the early-morning London game. Obviously, both could really use a victory, but the Jaguars, who have lost 20 straight game, could really really use one.


Sunday early games

Kansas City Chiefs at Washington Football Team, 10 a.m., CBS

Hard to believe that the Chiefs are just 2-3 and in last place in the AFC West. A visit to Washington provides them a chance to start to turn things around.

Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants, 10 a.m., Fox

The Giants got beat up against the Cowboys. Facing the Rams and their physical defense will not be any easier.

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts, 10 a.m., CBS

Davis Mills looks much-improved against the Patriots. Can he continue to step up for the Texans in Week 6?

Cincinnati Bengals at Detroit Lions, 10 a.m., Fox

The Bengals dropped a very close one to the Packers in Week 5, but have a great bounce back opportunity against the winless Lions.

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears, 10 a.m., Fox

The Bears and Justin Fields appear to be making some strides, but the Packers represent a very tough test for the young quarterback.

Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens, 10 a.m., CBS

This game could be very intriguing. Can the Baltimore defense slow down Justin Herbert and the Chargers? The Browns couldn't last week.

Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers, 10 a.m., Fox

The Panthers came back to earth after a very hot start to the season. Can they bounce back against the Vikings?


Sunday late games

Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns, 1:05 p.m., Fox

A lot of eyes could be on this showdown. An Arizona win would convince a lot of people that they are in fact, "for real" this season.

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos, 1:25 p.m., CBS

Both of these teams started 3-0 on the season and have since lost two straight each. The winner gets a big boost in the AFC West race.

Dallas Cowboys at New England Patriots, 1:25 p.m., CBS

The Cowboys look really good this season and would move to 5-1 with a win and likely take complete control in the NFC East.


Sunday Night Football

Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers, 5:20 p.m., NBC

This isn't the most appetizing Sunday Night Football matchup but it will be interesting to see how Geno Smith fares in his first start for Seattle.

Monday Night Football

Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans, 5:15 p.m., ESPN

The Buffalo Bills look like the best team in the AFC, but the Titans are no pushover with Derrick Henry leading the way.

Teams on bye in Week 6

The Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers are on byes this week.
Decker is online now  
Reply Like
Old 10-14-21, 12:01 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 56,858
Received 2,019 Likes on 1,296 Posts
Re: NFL Week 6 Thread
NFL Broadcast Maps, Week 6
https://506sports.com/nfl.php?yr=2021&wk=6

NFL Lines, Week 6

NFL point spreads Week 6

Game Spread
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Philadelphia Eagles TB -7
Miami Dolphins vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (in London) MIA -3.5
Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts IND -9.5
Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears GB -4.5
Kansas City Chiefs at Washington Football Team KC -6.5
Minnesota Vikings at Carolina Panthers MIN -1.5
Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens BAL -3
Cincinnati Bengals at Detroit Lions CIN -3.5
Los Angeles Rams at New York Giants LAR -10.5
Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns CLE -3
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos DEN -3.5
Dallas Cowboys at New England Patriots DAL -4
Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers PIT -4.5
Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans BUF -4.5
Decker is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
Sports Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.