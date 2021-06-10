NFL 2021 Season Week 5 Thread

Thursday Night Football

Sunday early games

Sunday late games

Sunday Night Football

Monday Night Football

This NFC West rivalry takes center stage in Week 5 and it is an important game. The Seahawks, at 2-2, don't want to fall further back in the division race.The Vikings are just 1-3 on the season and the Lions are 0-4. Still, this NFC North game is always worth keeping an eye on.The Saints, at 2-2, can't afford to lose this game if they want to stay close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers in the NFC South.The Patriots are much better than their 1-3 record, at least we think they are. A win over the Texans would help New England considerably.A win is a win and while their victory over the Patriots wasn't pretty, it still counts for the Buccaneers. They shouldn't have any problems with the Dolphins, right?The Packers have looked good after a very rough first game of the season. Can Aaron Rodgers and company win their fourth game in a row against a much-improved Bengals team?The quarterbacks will play a huge role in this game, as they do in most NFL games, but will it be Teddy Bridgewater or Drew Lock for the Broncos?This game has us very intrigued. Will the Panthers rebound from their first loss or will Jalen Hurts and the Eagles bring them back to earth even more after Carolina's 3-0 start?The Titans should win this game, but we thought they should beat the Jets in Week 4 as well. Tennessee has some big issues on defense and it could use Julio Jones and A.J. Brown back on offense.The Browns have quietly compiled a 3-1 record, but have some tough games ahead. Their defense has impressed, but can it contain Justin Herbert and the Chargers?Justin Fields looked so much better in Week 4 than he did in Week 3, but the Raiders provide a much bigger test than the Lions.The Cardinals are surprisingly 4-0 and on top of the NFC West. A win over the 2-2 49ers would certainly help their cause in the division.The Cowboys have won three straight games after losing in Week 1 to the Buccaneers. The Giants are coming off a win and got some much-needed confidence, so this game might get interesting.A possible AFC Championship Game preview? Both of these teams have high-flying, explosive offenses, so this game might come down to a stop on defense. Get your popcorn ready.Just when we were ready to write off the Colts, they got their first win of the season. Getting their second in Baltimore in Week 5 will not be an easy task.