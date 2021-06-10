DVD Talk Forum

NFL 2021 Season Week 5 Thread

Sports Talk

NFL 2021 Season Week 5 Thread

   
10-06-21, 08:08 PM
NFL 2021 Season Week 5 Thread

Thursday Night Football

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks, 5:20 p.m., Fox, NFL Network

This NFC West rivalry takes center stage in Week 5 and it is an important game. The Seahawks, at 2-2, don't want to fall further back in the division race.

Sunday early games

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings, 10 a.m., Fox

The Vikings are just 1-3 on the season and the Lions are 0-4. Still, this NFC North game is always worth keeping an eye on.

New Orleans Saints at Washington Football Team, 10 a.m., CBS

The Saints, at 2-2, can't afford to lose this game if they want to stay close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers in the NFC South.

New England Patriots at Houston Texans, 10 a.m., CBS

The Patriots are much better than their 1-3 record, at least we think they are. A win over the Texans would help New England considerably.

Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 10 a.m., CBS

A win is a win and while their victory over the Patriots wasn't pretty, it still counts for the Buccaneers. They shouldn't have any problems with the Dolphins, right?

Green Bay Packers at Cincinnati Bengals, 10 a.m., Fox

The Packers have looked good after a very rough first game of the season. Can Aaron Rodgers and company win their fourth game in a row against a much-improved Bengals team?

Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers, 10 a.m., Fox

The quarterbacks will play a huge role in this game, as they do in most NFL games, but will it be Teddy Bridgewater or Drew Lock for the Broncos?

Philadelphia Eagles at Carolina Panthers, 10 a.m., Fox

This game has us very intrigued. Will the Panthers rebound from their first loss or will Jalen Hurts and the Eagles bring them back to earth even more after Carolina's 3-0 start?

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars, 10 a.m., CBS

The Titans should win this game, but we thought they should beat the Jets in Week 4 as well. Tennessee has some big issues on defense and it could use Julio Jones and A.J. Brown back on offense.

Sunday late games

Cleveland Browns at Los Angeles Chargers, 1:05 p.m., CBS

The Browns have quietly compiled a 3-1 record, but have some tough games ahead. Their defense has impressed, but can it contain Justin Herbert and the Chargers?

Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders, 1:05 p.m., CBS

Justin Fields looked so much better in Week 4 than he did in Week 3, but the Raiders provide a much bigger test than the Lions.

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals, 1:25 p.m., Fox

The Cardinals are surprisingly 4-0 and on top of the NFC West. A win over the 2-2 49ers would certainly help their cause in the division.

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys, 1:25 p.m., Fox

The Cowboys have won three straight games after losing in Week 1 to the Buccaneers. The Giants are coming off a win and got some much-needed confidence, so this game might get interesting.

Sunday Night Football

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs, 5:20 p.m., NBC

A possible AFC Championship Game preview? Both of these teams have high-flying, explosive offenses, so this game might come down to a stop on defense. Get your popcorn ready.

Monday Night Football

Indianapolis Colts at Baltimore Ravens, 5:15 p.m., ESPN

Just when we were ready to write off the Colts, they got their first win of the season. Getting their second in Baltimore in Week 5 will not be an easy task.
10-06-21, 08:10 PM
Re: NFL 2021 Season Week 5 Thread
Week 5 Broadcast Maps

https://506sports.com/nfl.php?yr=2021&wk=5
10-06-21, 08:28 PM
Re: NFL 2021 Season Week 5 Thread
Seahawks vs Rams is like voting for Putin or Kim Jon-jun to win in a street fight.
