NFL 2021 Season Week 4 Thread : Brady's Back in NE Edition

   
NFL 2021 Season Week 4 Thread : Brady's Back in NE Edition
The Sunday Night game is so monumental that this week's thread gets a subtitle. I hope everyone watches the pregame for this one.

Thursday Night Football

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals, 5:20 p.m., NFL Network

The Bengals are an impressive 2-1 on the season and have a good chance to move to 3-1 at home against a struggling Jaguars team.

Sunday early games

Tennessee Titans at New York Jets, 10 a.m., CBS

It has not been the smoothest of starts to his NFL career for quarterback Zach Wilson. Can he start to turn things around against the Titans?

Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles, 10 a.m., CBS

The Chiefs are a surprise 1-2 on the season, but no one in Kansas City is panicking, yet. Who would have thought that they would be in last place in the AFC West three games in?

Carolina Panthers at Dallas Cowboys, 10 a.m., Fox

Can the Panthers move to 4-0 on the season. An efficient Sam Darnold and a strong defense have been keys for Carolina's hot start.

New York Giants at New Orleans Saints, 10 a.m., Fox

The Saints have been up and down so far this season while the Giants don't have a win. Can Daniel Jones and company win on the road to end their skid?

Cleveland Browns at Minnesota Vikings, 10 a.m., CBS

The Vikings beat the Seahawks without Dalvin Cook, but face a very stiff test against a 2-1 Browns team.

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears, 10 a.m., Fox

Both of these teams have had very tough starts to the season, but nothing seems to be tougher than the way the Lions lost to the Ravens in Week 3.

Houston Texans at Buffalo Bills, 10 a.m., CBS

The Bills are clicking after their loss in Week 1 and shouldn't have a problem with the Texans, no matter who is under center for Houston.

Indianapolis Colts at Miami Dolphins, 10 a.m., CBS

Both of these teams are off to less-than-impressive starts, but both have a great chance to start to turn things around against each other.

Washington Football Team at Atlanta Falcons, 10 a.m., Fox

Two 1-2 teams face off in a battle to get to .500. Which team will make the most of its chance in Week 4?

Sunday late games

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers, 1:05 p.m., Fox

The Seahawks are suddenly 1-2 overall and in desperate need of a win to avoid falling further back in the NFC West. A win over the 49ers would put both teams at 2-2.

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams, 1:05 .m., Fox

Two 3-0 teams face off for early bragging rights in the NFC West and perhaps the entire NFC. The Cardinals will have to play better than they did in Jacksonville to have a chance.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Green Bay Packers, 1:25 p.m., CBS

Ben Roethlisberger has not looked like himself this season, while Aaron Rodgers is back to doing Aaron Rodgers-like things.

Baltimore Ravens at Denver Broncos, 1:25 p.m., CBS

The Ravens somehow beat the Lions last week on a record field goal by Justin Tucker. The Broncos are undefeated but face a stiffer test against Baltimore.

Sunday Night Football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New England Patriots, 5:20 p.m., NBC

Tom Brady makes his return to New England in a much-anticipated Sunday Night Football showdown. Can Mac Jones keep the Patriots in the game?

Monday Night Football

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers, 5:15 p.m., ESPN

This game is suddenly very interesting after the Chargers' win over the Chiefs in Week 3. Las Vegas has been very impressive in its 3-0 start.


Re: NFL 2021 Season Week 4 Thread : Brady's Back in NE Edition
NFL Week 4 Broadcast Maps
https://506sports.com/nfl.php?yr=2021&wk=4
