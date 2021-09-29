NFL 2021 Season Week 4 Thread : Brady's Back in NE Edition
NFL 2021 Season Week 4 Thread : Brady's Back in NE Edition
The Sunday Night game is so monumental that this week's thread gets a subtitle. I hope everyone watches the pregame for this one.
The Bengals are an impressive 2-1 on the season and have a good chance to move to 3-1 at home against a struggling Jaguars team.
It has not been the smoothest of starts to his NFL career for quarterback Zach Wilson. Can he start to turn things around against the Titans?
Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles, 10 a.m., CBS
The Chiefs are a surprise 1-2 on the season, but no one in Kansas City is panicking, yet. Who would have thought that they would be in last place in the AFC West three games in?
Carolina Panthers at Dallas Cowboys, 10 a.m., Fox
Can the Panthers move to 4-0 on the season. An efficient Sam Darnold and a strong defense have been keys for Carolina's hot start.
New York Giants at New Orleans Saints, 10 a.m., Fox
The Saints have been up and down so far this season while the Giants don't have a win. Can Daniel Jones and company win on the road to end their skid?
Cleveland Browns at Minnesota Vikings, 10 a.m., CBS
The Vikings beat the Seahawks without Dalvin Cook, but face a very stiff test against a 2-1 Browns team.
Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears, 10 a.m., Fox
Both of these teams have had very tough starts to the season, but nothing seems to be tougher than the way the Lions lost to the Ravens in Week 3.
Houston Texans at Buffalo Bills, 10 a.m., CBS
The Bills are clicking after their loss in Week 1 and shouldn't have a problem with the Texans, no matter who is under center for Houston.
Indianapolis Colts at Miami Dolphins, 10 a.m., CBS
Both of these teams are off to less-than-impressive starts, but both have a great chance to start to turn things around against each other.
Washington Football Team at Atlanta Falcons, 10 a.m., Fox
Two 1-2 teams face off in a battle to get to .500. Which team will make the most of its chance in Week 4?
The Seahawks are suddenly 1-2 overall and in desperate need of a win to avoid falling further back in the NFC West. A win over the 49ers would put both teams at 2-2.
Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams, 1:05 .m., Fox
Two 3-0 teams face off for early bragging rights in the NFC West and perhaps the entire NFC. The Cardinals will have to play better than they did in Jacksonville to have a chance.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Green Bay Packers, 1:25 p.m., CBS
Ben Roethlisberger has not looked like himself this season, while Aaron Rodgers is back to doing Aaron Rodgers-like things.
Baltimore Ravens at Denver Broncos, 1:25 p.m., CBS
The Ravens somehow beat the Lions last week on a record field goal by Justin Tucker. The Broncos are undefeated but face a stiffer test against Baltimore.
Tom Brady makes his return to New England in a much-anticipated Sunday Night Football showdown. Can Mac Jones keep the Patriots in the game?
This game is suddenly very interesting after the Chargers' win over the Chiefs in Week 3. Las Vegas has been very impressive in its 3-0 start.
Re: NFL 2021 Season Week 4 Thread : Brady's Back in NE Edition
NFL Week 4 Broadcast Maps
https://506sports.com/nfl.php?yr=2021&wk=4
