NFL 2021 Season Week 3 Thread

NFL 2021 Season Week 3 Thread

   
Old 09-22-21, 10:45 AM
Decker
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 56,422
Received 1,940 Likes on 1,239 Posts
NFL 2021 Season Week 3 Thread

Thursday Night Football

Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans, 5:20 p.m., NFL Network

The Panthers' defense has impressed so far this season and now gets to play the Houston Texans without Tyrod Taylor at quarterback.


Sunday early games

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, 10 a.m., CBS

Derrick Henry had a monster game in the Titans' win over the Seahawks, showing no signs of slowing down.

Atlanta Falcons at New York Giants, 10 a.m., Fox

It could be a very long season for both of these teams, judging by their first two games. One of them will fall to 0-3.

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs, 10 a.m., CBS

There could be a lot of points put up on the scoreboard in this one and the Chiefs will probably be really angry after falling to the Ravens on Sunday night.

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers, 10 a.m., CBS

The winner of this game gets an early leg up in the AFC North, where all four teams are 1-1 after two weeks.

Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns, 10 a.m., Fox

Both of these teams are 1-1 on the season and desperately hoping to move to 2-1 with a win in this game.

Baltimore Ravens at Detroit Lions, 10 a.m., CBS

The Ravens' offense really impressed late in the win over the Chiefs. With Lamar Jackson's explosiveness, Baltimore is never out of it.

New Orleans Saints at New England Patriots, 10 a.m., Fox

The Saints struggled in Week 2 after a very impressive Week 1 and now face a Patriots' defense that has been clicking.

Arizona Cardinals at Jacksonville Jaguars, 10 a.m., Fox

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals somehow escaped Week 2 with a win over the Vikings and get to face a struggling Jaguars team for a chance to move to 3-0.

Washington Football Team at Buffalo Bills, 10 a.m., Fox

The Bills got their act together in Week 2 and saw their defense shut out the opposition. Will they continue rolling in this one?


Sunday late games

New York Jets at Denver Broncos, 1:05 p.m., CBS

Zach Wilson is bound to experience some growing pains and he definitely did in Week 2's loss for the Jets. Can he rebound in Denver?

Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders, 1:05 p.m., CBS

The Raiders are an impressive 2-0 on the season and have a real shot to move to 3-0 hosting the Dolphins.

Seattle Seahawks at Minnesota Vikings, 1:25 p.m., Fox

Both of these teams suffered heart-breaking losses in Week 2. Which one will rebound in Week 3?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams, 1:25 p.m., Fox

Some think this could be a preview of the NFC Championship Game. While that may be a little premature, it could be a great game.


Sunday Night Football

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers, 5:20 p.m., NBC

The 49ers are 2-0, but face a big test against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in Week 3.

Monday Night Football

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys, 5:15 p.m., ESPN

Both of these teams are 1-1. The winner gets a boost in the race in the NFC East standings.
Old 09-22-21, 10:47 AM
Decker
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 56,422
Received 1,940 Likes on 1,239 Posts
Re: NFL 2021 Season Week 3 Thread
Week 3 Broadcast Maps :
https://506sports.com/nfl.php?yr=2021&wk=3
