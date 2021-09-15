NFL 2021 Season Week 2 Thread
NFL 2021 Season Week 2 Thread
Last edited by Decker; 09-15-21 at 07:09 PM. Reason: Wrong.....season?
Re: NFL 2021 Week 2 Thread
Thursday Night FootballNew York Giants at Washington Football Team, 5:20 p.m., NFL Network
Both of these NFC East rivals opened the season with losses, but Washington also lost its starting quarterback, Ryan Fitzpatrick, in the first game of the season. Neither team wants to be 0-2.
Sunday early gamesNew England Patriots at New York Jets, 10 a.m., CBS
The AFC East rivals with rookie quarterbacks both opened with losses in Week 1. Which team and which quarterback will get the win in Week 2?
Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars, 10 a.m., CBS
The Urban Meyer did not get off to a great start in Week 1. Can the Jaguars produce at better result at home in Week 2?
Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins, 10 a.m., Fox
The Bills entered the season with a lot of Super Bowl hype. Can they show they are a contender in the AFC in Week 2?
San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles, 10 a.m., Fox
Jalen Hurts and the Eagles would love to open the season 2-0 with a big win at home over the 49ers.
Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts, 10 a.m., Fox
The Colts get to face another NFC West team in Week 2 after struggling to stop the Seahawks in Week 1.
Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers, 10 a.m., CBS
The Steelers' defense impressed in Week 1, showing that perhaps people wrote off Pittsburgh's chances prematurely.
Cincinnati Bengals at Chicago Bears, 10 a.m., Fox
The Bengals are 1-0 after an overtime win over the Vikings. Can they take down another NFC North team in Week 2?
Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns, 10 a.m., CBS
The Texans surprised the NFL with their big Week 1 win. A win at Cleveland would be a shocker.
New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers, 10 a.m., Fox
Jameis Winston impressed in Week 1. Can he keep it up for the Saints in Week 2?
Sunday late gamesMinnesota Vikings at Arizona Cardinals, 1:05 p.m., Fox
The Arizona Cardinals shined in Week 1. Will Minnesota be able to slow down Kyler Murray and company?
Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:05 p.m., Fox
These NFC South rivals face off in a Week 2 tilt that seems to really favor the defending champions.
Tennessee Titans at Seattle Seahawks, 1:25 p.m., CBS
The Titans did not look good at home in Week 1, but Derrick Henry and Tennessee could turn things around in a hurry.
Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers, 1:25 p.m., CBS
The Cowboys have had some extra rest after playing on Thursday to open the season.
Sunday Night FootballKansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens, 5:20 p.m., NBC
This game could be very interesting. Which quarterback will deliver in the clutch? Which defense will step up?
Monday Night FootballDetroit Lions at Green Bay Packers, 5:15 p.m., ESPN
The Packers did not impress in Week 1, but a visit from the Lions might be just what Green Bay needs to turn things around in Week 2.
Re: NFL 2021 Season Week 2 Thread
Should not directly paste the 506 maps either.
That site owner doesn't like it and it's a great site.
Just post the link to their site for reference:
506sports.com - Home
Re: NFL 2021 Season Week 2 Thread
Bills @ Dolphins would have been a better game than Giants @ WAS on TNF.
Please TEN get your S together and pull off a upset in SEA.
Please TEN get your S together and pull off a upset in SEA.
