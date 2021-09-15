NFL 2021 Season Week 2 Thread

Re: NFL 2021 Week 2 Thread

Thursday Night Football New York Giants at Washington Football Team, 5:20 p.m., NFL Network



Both of these NFC East rivals opened the season with losses, but Washington also lost its starting quarterback, Ryan Fitzpatrick, in the first game of the season. Neither team wants to be 0-2.





Sunday early games New England Patriots at New York Jets, 10 a.m., CBS



The AFC East rivals with rookie quarterbacks both opened with losses in Week 1. Which team and which quarterback will get the win in Week 2?



Denver Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars, 10 a.m., CBS



The Urban Meyer did not get off to a great start in Week 1. Can the Jaguars produce at better result at home in Week 2?



Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins, 10 a.m., Fox



The Bills entered the season with a lot of Super Bowl hype. Can they show they are a contender in the AFC in Week 2?



San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles, 10 a.m., Fox



Jalen Hurts and the Eagles would love to open the season 2-0 with a big win at home over the 49ers.



Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts, 10 a.m., Fox



The Colts get to face another NFC West team in Week 2 after struggling to stop the Seahawks in Week 1.



Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers, 10 a.m., CBS



The Steelers' defense impressed in Week 1, showing that perhaps people wrote off Pittsburgh's chances prematurely.



Cincinnati Bengals at Chicago Bears, 10 a.m., Fox



The Bengals are 1-0 after an overtime win over the Vikings. Can they take down another NFC North team in Week 2?



Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns, 10 a.m., CBS



The Texans surprised the NFL with their big Week 1 win. A win at Cleveland would be a shocker.



New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers, 10 a.m., Fox



Jameis Winston impressed in Week 1. Can he keep it up for the Saints in Week 2?

Sunday late games Minnesota Vikings at Arizona Cardinals, 1:05 p.m., Fox



The Arizona Cardinals shined in Week 1. Will Minnesota be able to slow down Kyler Murray and company?



Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:05 p.m., Fox



These NFC South rivals face off in a Week 2 tilt that seems to really favor the defending champions.



Tennessee Titans at Seattle Seahawks, 1:25 p.m., CBS



The Titans did not look good at home in Week 1, but Derrick Henry and Tennessee could turn things around in a hurry.



Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Chargers, 1:25 p.m., CBS



The Cowboys have had some extra rest after playing on Thursday to open the season.





Sunday Night Football Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens, 5:20 p.m., NBC



This game could be very interesting. Which quarterback will deliver in the clutch? Which defense will step up?

Monday Night Football Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers, 5:15 p.m., ESPN



The Packers did not impress in Week 1, but a visit from the Lions might be just what Green Bay needs to turn things around in Week 2.