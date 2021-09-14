RAW Hall of Fame
RAW Hall of Fame
Currently taking nominations for my HOF based on impact on WWE. Wrestlers (single, tag team, stable), managers/valets, referees, executives or celebs are eligible for their work in WWE during any period of the company (i.e. CWC, WWWF, WWF, WWE). You can submit names here or PM me if you want more details. Also, this is distinct and separate from the WWE HOF so whoever inducted there has nothing to do with this one. NOTE: Please follow the Billings guide: Billings
Re: RAW Hall of Fame
Antonino Rocca
Buddy Rogers
Bruno Sammartino
Andre The Giant
Pedro Morales
Superstar Billy Graham
Gorilla Monsoon
Bob Backlund
Pat Patterson
Bret Hart
Owen Hart
Davey Boy Smith
The Hart Foundation
Demolition
The Rockers
Hulk Hogan
Randy Savage
Roddy Piper
Shawn Michaels
The Undertaker
Mick Foley
The Rock
Steve Austin
Jake Roberts
Bobby Heenan
Freddie Blassie
Paul Heyman
John Cena
