RAW Hall of Fame

Currently taking nominations for my HOF based on impact on WWE. Wrestlers (single, tag team, stable), managers/valets, referees, executives or celebs are eligible for their work in WWE during any period of the company (i.e. CWC, WWWF, WWF, WWE). You can submit names here or PM me if you want more details. Also, this is distinct and separate from the WWE HOF so whoever inducted there has nothing to do with this one. NOTE: Please follow the Billings guide: Billings