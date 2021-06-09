NFL 2021 Season Week 1 Thread

September 12, 2021

Let's get this started and I think the NFL is the one sport where we still need weekly threads. Season kicks off on Thurs 9/9!Maps will be posted onPittsburgh @ BuffaloIan Eagle, Charles DavisJacksonville @ HoustonGreg Gumbel, Adam ArchuletaNY Jets @ CarolinaAndrew Catalon, James LoftonLA Chargers @ WashingtonSpero Dedes, Jay FeelyArizona @ TennesseeTom McCarthy, Tiki BarberCleveland @ Kansas CityJim Nantz, Tony RomoMiami @ New EnglandKevin Harlan, Trent GreenPhiladelphia @ AtlantaKevin Burkhardt, Greg OlsenSeattle @ IndianapolisKenny Albert, Jonathan VilmaSan Francisco @ DetroitKevin Kugler, Mark SanchezMinnesota @ CincinnatiChris Myers, Daryl JohnstonGreen Bay @ New OrleansJoe Buck, Troy AikmanDenver @ NY GiantsAdam Amin, Mark Schlereth__________________________________________________________