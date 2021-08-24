College football 2021 hopefully COVID free edition
#1
DVD Talk Legend & 2019 TOTY Winner
Thread Starter
College football 2021 hopefully COVID free edition
week Zero is here!!
Tv schedule
https://mattsarzsports.com/Season/Co...1#.YST_8CU8IlQ
Ohio St, Alabama, Georgia , Oklahoma
so basically the usual suspects minus Clemson in the playoff
Tv schedule
https://mattsarzsports.com/Season/Co...1#.YST_8CU8IlQ
Ohio St, Alabama, Georgia , Oklahoma
so basically the usual suspects minus Clemson in the playoff
#2
DVD Talk God
Re: College football 2021 hopefully COVID free edition
My first year of legalized college football betting. This will be interesting.
#3
DVD Talk God
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Arizona
Posts: 77,213
Received 425 Likes on 305 Posts
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off