2021 NFL reguler season and Super Bowl predictions
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Location: CA
Posts: 16,559
Received 201 Likes on 176 Posts
Predict it before it happens and see how you fare once the season or playoffs end.
Bucs go undefeated or loae 2-3 games if they have low energy for some games.
Bucs vs Browns in Super Bowl 56 and Bucs win.
NFC division winners - Rams, Packers, Bucs, and Washington
Wild cards - AZ, Vikings, and Panthers
Sleeper team the Panthers
AFC Division Winners - Chiefs, Browns, Colts, and Bills
Wild cards - Ravens, Titans, and Dolphins
Sleeper team the Dolphins
MVP - Aaron Rodgers
Comeback player of the year - Carson Wentz if he is healthy
Good teams that might struggle - Chiefs, Saints, and Ravens
