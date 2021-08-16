2021 NFL reguler season and Super Bowl predictions

Predict it before it happens and see how you fare once the season or playoffs end.Bucs go undefeated or loae 2-3 games if they have low energy for some games.Bucs vs Browns in Super Bowl 56 and Bucs win.NFC division winners - Rams, Packers, Bucs, and WashingtonWild cards - AZ, Vikings, and PanthersSleeper team the PanthersAFC Division Winners - Chiefs, Browns, Colts, and BillsWild cards - Ravens, Titans, and DolphinsSleeper team the DolphinsMVP - Aaron RodgersComeback player of the year - Carson Wentz if he is healthyGood teams that might struggle - Chiefs, Saints, and Ravens