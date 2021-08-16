DVD Talk Forum

2021 NFL reguler season and Super Bowl predictions

   
2021 NFL reguler season and Super Bowl predictions
Predict it before it happens and see how you fare once the season or playoffs end.


Bucs go undefeated or loae 2-3 games if they have low energy for some games.

Bucs vs Browns in Super Bowl 56 and Bucs win.

NFC division winners - Rams, Packers, Bucs, and Washington

Wild cards - AZ, Vikings, and Panthers

Sleeper team the Panthers


AFC Division Winners - Chiefs, Browns, Colts, and Bills

Wild cards - Ravens, Titans, and Dolphins

Sleeper team the Dolphins

MVP - Aaron Rodgers

Comeback player of the year - Carson Wentz if he is healthy


Good teams that might struggle - Chiefs, Saints, and Ravens


