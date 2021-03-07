DVD Talk Forum

The 2021 NBA Finals Thread -- Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns

View Poll Results: Who will win the 2021 NBA Finals?
Suns sweep
0
0%
Suns in 5
3
27.27%
Suns in 6
4
36.36%
Suns in 7
2
18.18%
Bucks sweep
0
0%
Bucks in 5
0
0%
Bucks in 6
1
9.09%
Bucks in 7
0
0%
I don't care about either of these teams - Not watching
1
9.09%
Don't care who wins, but will watch
0
0%
Voters: 11. You may not vote on this poll

The 2021 NBA Finals Thread -- Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns

   
Old 07-03-21, 11:52 PM
The 2021 NBA Finals Thread -- Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns
Here's the schedule



I think the Suns win in 5. They're on a roll and this is their year.
Old 07-04-21, 12:02 AM
Re: The 2021 NBA Finals Thread -- Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns
I don't know how anyone can even pick this series without knowing Giannis' status.
Old 07-04-21, 12:22 AM
Re: The 2021 NBA Finals Thread -- Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns
If the Suns win in 5, I may be dead because I am in Vegas that weekend. I don't think my body could handle what would happen.

It would suck to clinch in 5 since I wouldn't be home. I would love to celebrate here.

But as always, I don't count on anything. They play the games for a reason. Especially with Giannis' status up in the air.
Old 07-04-21, 12:26 AM
Re: The 2021 NBA Finals Thread -- Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns
Don't really care but may throw a bet here or there and not really watch. But 9p starts (which is probably more like 9:15)? Yawn. Maybe for a FRI/SAT game I'd stay up for it.

But I'll root for PHX. MIL has GB in the NFL so they've had their share of success. And PHX delivered on my lone NBA future bet (as Pacific Champ at a tidy profit).
Old 07-04-21, 08:04 AM
Re: The 2021 NBA Finals Thread -- Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns
Originally Posted by Decker View Post
I don't know how anyone can even pick this series without knowing Giannis' status.
I think even with Giannis playing and healthy the Suns are the better team but I still think it will go minimum 6 games. I picked Suns in 7. This will be a great finals and I would be happy with either winning.
Old 07-04-21, 10:14 AM
Re: The 2021 NBA Finals Thread -- Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns
If it does go 7 games then what's the estimated regular season start date for next season(or do they need LaBron James permission)?
Old 07-04-21, 10:49 AM
Re: The 2021 NBA Finals Thread -- Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns
Originally Posted by dvd-4-life View Post
If it does go 7 games then what's the estimated regular season start date for next season(or do they need LaBron James permission)?
The fact that you apparently think that the length of this series has any impact on the next season's start date shows how little you must know about the NBA.
The only thing it might affect is whether Devin Booker, Khris Middleton or Jrue Holiday play in the Olympics.
Old 07-04-21, 11:57 AM
Re: The 2021 NBA Finals Thread -- Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns
Originally Posted by Decker View Post
The only thing it might affect is whether Devin Booker, Khris Middleton or Jrue Holiday play in the Olympics.
Yep. Should be a very interesting Olympic tournament.

Sucks that I can't bet on the Olympics in Virginia.
Old 07-04-21, 07:06 PM
Re: The 2021 NBA Finals Thread -- Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns
The Bucks are due and probably should have won at least one title the last two years.
Old 07-05-21, 09:53 AM
Re: The 2021 NBA Finals Thread -- Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns
I'm going with Suns in five. The late start times stink for us East Coast viewers, but it's totally understandable. A 5pm start time for West Coast viewers wouldn't be fair to them.
Old 07-05-21, 10:06 AM
Re: The 2021 NBA Finals Thread -- Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns
Ill guess Suns in six
Old 07-05-21, 12:01 PM
Re: The 2021 NBA Finals Thread -- Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns
The Bucs won the Super Bowl so the Bucks might as well win the NBA Championship.
Old 07-05-21, 09:38 PM
Re: The 2021 NBA Finals Thread -- Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns
Old 07-06-21, 10:17 AM
Re: The 2021 NBA Finals Thread -- Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns
With Giannis, I think the Suns win. Without him, I think the Suns win, but easier.
