Suns sweep
0
0%
Suns in 5
27.27%
Suns in 6
36.36%
Suns in 7
18.18%
Bucks sweep
0
0%
Bucks in 5
0
0%
Bucks in 6
9.09%
Bucks in 7
0
0%
I don't care about either of these teams - Not watching
9.09%
Don't care who wins, but will watch
0
0%
Voters: 11. You may not vote on this poll
The 2021 NBA Finals Thread -- Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns
#1
The 2021 NBA Finals Thread -- Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns
Here's the schedule
I think the Suns win in 5. They're on a roll and this is their year.
I think the Suns win in 5. They're on a roll and this is their year.
#2
Re: The 2021 NBA Finals Thread -- Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns
I don't know how anyone can even pick this series without knowing Giannis' status.
#3
Re: The 2021 NBA Finals Thread -- Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns
If the Suns win in 5, I may be dead because I am in Vegas that weekend. I don't think my body could handle what would happen.
It would suck to clinch in 5 since I wouldn't be home. I would love to celebrate here.
But as always, I don't count on anything. They play the games for a reason. Especially with Giannis' status up in the air.

#4
Re: The 2021 NBA Finals Thread -- Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns
Don't really care but may throw a bet here or there and not really watch. But 9p starts (which is probably more like 9:15)? Yawn. Maybe for a FRI/SAT game I'd stay up for it.
But I'll root for PHX. MIL has GB in the NFL so they've had their share of success. And PHX delivered on my lone NBA future bet (as Pacific Champ at a tidy profit).
#5
Re: The 2021 NBA Finals Thread -- Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns
#6
Re: The 2021 NBA Finals Thread -- Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns
If it does go 7 games then what's the estimated regular season start date for next season(or do they need LaBron James permission)?
#7
Re: The 2021 NBA Finals Thread -- Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns
The only thing it might affect is whether Devin Booker, Khris Middleton or Jrue Holiday play in the Olympics.
#8
Re: The 2021 NBA Finals Thread -- Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns
#9
Re: The 2021 NBA Finals Thread -- Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns
The Bucks are due and probably should have won at least one title the last two years.
#10
Re: The 2021 NBA Finals Thread -- Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns
I'm going with Suns in five. The late start times stink for us East Coast viewers, but it's totally understandable. A 5pm start time for West Coast viewers wouldn't be fair to them.
#11
Re: The 2021 NBA Finals Thread -- Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns
Ill guess Suns in six
#14
Re: The 2021 NBA Finals Thread -- Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns
With Giannis, I think the Suns win. Without him, I think the Suns win, but easier.
