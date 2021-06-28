DVDTalk All Star Fantasy Football League 2021

2014 Champion mas_Tequila

(mas_Tequila 94.22, Frontal LeBeautomy 91.60 2.62 point differential)



2015 Champion Brick by Brick

(Brick by Brick 99.86, Brutal Juice 98.44 1.42 point differential)



2016 Champion Axeramm's A**Kickers

(Axeramm's A**Kickers 107.26, Chaos is a Ladder 89.22)



2017 Champion Fuji's

(Fuji's 161.28, Chaos is a Ladder 119.28)



2018 Champion Brick by Brick

(Brick by Brick 128.92. Fuji's 110.04)



2019 Champion Chaos is a Ladder

(Chaos is a Ladder 112.92, Axeramm's A**kickers 84.96)



2020 Champion The Usual Suspects

(The Usual Suspects 85.76, Axeramm's A**kickers 76.72)



This league will be a money league for the 2021. The 2020 season was free due to the Pandemic. The entry fee will be ($22). Fees are due July 31st at 11:59 PM Central time.



Our tentative draft date is Sunday, August 29th at 9pm Eastern 8pm Central



The prizes will be:



1st Place: $135

2nd Place: $80

3rd Place: $34



Top Scorer (Regular season only) $15



2021 Returning Teams/Owners

Brick by Brick (lwhy?)

Fuji's (fujishig)



2020 Teams/Owners

UP Laters (davidh777)

John's Team (BearFan)

The Usual Suspects (tommyp007)

49ersfan (JeffTheAlpaca)

Frontal LeBeautomy (printerati)

Axeramm's A**Kickers (Axeramm)

Chaos is a Ladder (outcastja)