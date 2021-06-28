DVDTalk All Star Fantasy Football League 2021
#1
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 6,108
Received 122 Likes on 93 Posts
DVDTalk All Star Fantasy Football League 2021
2014 Champion mas_Tequila
(mas_Tequila 94.22, Frontal LeBeautomy 91.60 2.62 point differential)
2015 Champion Brick by Brick
(Brick by Brick 99.86, Brutal Juice 98.44 1.42 point differential)
2016 Champion Axeramm's A**Kickers
(Axeramm's A**Kickers 107.26, Chaos is a Ladder 89.22)
2017 Champion Fuji's
(Fuji's 161.28, Chaos is a Ladder 119.28)
2018 Champion Brick by Brick
(Brick by Brick 128.92. Fuji's 110.04)
2019 Champion Chaos is a Ladder
(Chaos is a Ladder 112.92, Axeramm's A**kickers 84.96)
2020 Champion The Usual Suspects
(The Usual Suspects 85.76, Axeramm's A**kickers 76.72)
This league will be a money league for the 2021. The 2020 season was free due to the Pandemic. The entry fee will be ($22). Fees are due July 31st at 11:59 PM Central time.
Our tentative draft date is Sunday, August 29th at 9pm Eastern 8pm Central
The prizes will be:
1st Place: $135
2nd Place: $80
3rd Place: $34
Top Scorer (Regular season only) $15
2021 Returning Teams/Owners
Brick by Brick (lwhy?)
Fuji's (fujishig)
2020 Teams/Owners
UP Laters (davidh777)
John's Team (BearFan)
The Usual Suspects (tommyp007)
49ersfan (JeffTheAlpaca)
Frontal LeBeautomy (printerati)
Axeramm's A**Kickers (Axeramm)
Chaos is a Ladder (outcastja)
(mas_Tequila 94.22, Frontal LeBeautomy 91.60 2.62 point differential)
2015 Champion Brick by Brick
(Brick by Brick 99.86, Brutal Juice 98.44 1.42 point differential)
2016 Champion Axeramm's A**Kickers
(Axeramm's A**Kickers 107.26, Chaos is a Ladder 89.22)
2017 Champion Fuji's
(Fuji's 161.28, Chaos is a Ladder 119.28)
2018 Champion Brick by Brick
(Brick by Brick 128.92. Fuji's 110.04)
2019 Champion Chaos is a Ladder
(Chaos is a Ladder 112.92, Axeramm's A**kickers 84.96)
2020 Champion The Usual Suspects
(The Usual Suspects 85.76, Axeramm's A**kickers 76.72)
This league will be a money league for the 2021. The 2020 season was free due to the Pandemic. The entry fee will be ($22). Fees are due July 31st at 11:59 PM Central time.
Our tentative draft date is Sunday, August 29th at 9pm Eastern 8pm Central
The prizes will be:
1st Place: $135
2nd Place: $80
3rd Place: $34
Top Scorer (Regular season only) $15
2021 Returning Teams/Owners
Brick by Brick (lwhy?)
Fuji's (fujishig)
2020 Teams/Owners
UP Laters (davidh777)
John's Team (BearFan)
The Usual Suspects (tommyp007)
49ersfan (JeffTheAlpaca)
Frontal LeBeautomy (printerati)
Axeramm's A**Kickers (Axeramm)
Chaos is a Ladder (outcastja)
Last edited by lwhy?; 06-28-21 at 01:12 PM.
#2
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 6,108
Received 122 Likes on 93 Posts
Re: DVDTalk All Star Fantasy Football League 2021
I will not be accepting entry fees until we have at least eight confirmed team owners. We have three open spots if we want to have a twelve team league. Please reply to this thread if you're returning or interested in an open spot.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off